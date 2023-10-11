Sleaford Mods Remix RVG’s ‘Nothing Really Changes’

British outfit Sleaford Mods have remixed RVG’s ‘Nothing Really Changes’, the lead single off their latest album Brain Worms. It’s the first of three ‘Nothing Really Changes’ remixes that will be released, with the other two being handled by Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and Huntly’s Andy McEwan AKA Ahm.

“This is a brilliant song. From a brilliant album. It’s been more than an honour to be associated with it in some way,” Sleaford Mods shared in a statement about the release, which you can listen to below. The EP Nothing Really Changes (Remixes) will be out next Friday, 20th October.

RVG: ‘Nothing Really Changes’ (Sleaford Mods Remix)

Brain Worms, the band’s third album, arrived in June, and the Melbourne band are currently in the middle of a national tour in support of the record.

This Friday, 13th October they’ll play Tanswell’s Hotel in Beechworth, followed by shows at Yours & Owls, Sideways Bar in Canberra, and finally Jive Bar in Adelaide on Saturday, 21st October.

“This time around we were like, ‘This is what we’re doing, we’re taking control, we’re taking risks, and we’re going to make an album that sounds big so that when we hear it on the radio we want to hear it again,’” singer and guitarist Romy Vager said about the making of Brain Worms.

RVG Brain Worms Tour 2023

Friday, 13th October – Tanswell’s Hotel, Beechworth VIC

Saturday, 14th October – Sideways Bar, Canberra ACT

Saturday, 21st October – Jive Bar, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale now.

Festival dates

Sunday, 15th October – Yours & Owls Festival @ University of Wollongong NSW

Further Reading

Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Tjay Lead Yours & Owls 2023 Lineup

Music Feeds’ Favourite Trans and Gender Diverse Australian Artists

A Guide to Every International Tour Coming to Australia in 2023/24