Watch Metallica Bring Out St. Vincent to Perform ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Last Friday night, Metallica held the third edition of their annual Helping Hands charity concert at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre. The benefit raises funds for the band’s All Within My Hands non-profit organisation, which endeavours to assist communities by “supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.”

Towards the end of the evening, the band performed ‘Nothing Else Matters’, bringing out Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) to play guitar and sing, duetting and shredding alongside James Hetfield. See fan-shot footage of that below.

St. Vincent Joins Metallica for ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Clark’s onstage collaboration comes after she covered Metallica’s ‘Sad But True’ for last year’s The Metallica Blacklist, which saw over 50 artists share renditions of songs from Metallica’s 1991 self-titled album.

Bringing out Clark for ‘Nothing Else Matters’ wasn’t the only surprise Metallica had in store for the night. Alongside signature favourites like ‘Seek & Destroy’, ‘Creeping Death’, ‘Enter Sandman’ and ‘The Unforgiven’, the band also performed acoustic covers of Thin Lizzy‘s ‘Borderline’ and UFO‘s ‘It’s Killing Me’.

The concert also saw Metallica deliver the live debut of ‘Lux Æterna’ – their first single in over six years – which arrived last month as the lead track from their forthcoming 2023 album 72 Seasons.

“72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are,” Hetfield said of the forthcoming follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired… to Self Destruct in a press release upon its announcement.

“I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

72 Seasons is set to arrive Friday, 14th April 2023.

Further Reading

Listen To St. Vincent Shred A Cover Of Metallica’s ‘Sad But True’

Metallica And Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn Team Up For Backstage Jam

Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Enters Hot 100 for the First Time Following ‘Stranger Things’