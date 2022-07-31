Metallica And Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn Team Up For Backstage Jam

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn has teamed up with Metallica for jam session ahead of the metal outfit’s headlining performance at Lollapalooza this week. The collaboration comes just weeks after Quinn helped the group’s 1986 song ‘Master Of Puppets’ receive a boost in popularity after his Eddie Munson character performed the song in the season finale of Stranger Things.

This weekend, Netflix shared a video of Metallica and Quinn joining forces backstage at Lollapalooza, with the actor speaking to the band about the impact of the song’s appearance on the show. “I’m a big fan of [Stranger Things],” frontman James Hetfield explained. “My kids and I, it’s a bonding experience for us.”

Metallica teamed up with Stranger Things‘ Joseph Quinn at Lollapalooza:

🤘this is for Eddie 🤘

Joe Quinn met Eddie Munson's heroes: @Metallica! pic.twitter.com/y0oaSLpT6P — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2022

As the clip continues, Metallica not only thank Quinn “for doing it justice”, but offer him the opportunity to perform the track with them backstage. As guitarist Kirk Hammett jokes that Quinn is now hired into the band, drummer Lars Ulrich echoes this by noting that Metallica “is now a five-piece”.

The group then surprise Quinn by presenting him with a replica of the guitar played by his Eddie Munson character, signing it for the shocked actor. Later that night, Metallica closed out their set with a performance of ‘Master Of Puppets’, complementing the track with video of Quinn’s own performance in the show.

Earlier this month, Metallica also addressed the widespread popularity of ‘Master Of Puppets’, going so far as to take a stand against gatekeeping fans who took to social media to criticise those who only recently discovered the band. “FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family,” the band shared on TikTok.

“Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music,” they added. “All of you started at ground zero at one point in time.”

