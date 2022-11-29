Metallica Release First Single From New Album, Announce Tour of Europe and North America

Metallica have announced a new album and an extensive tour of North America and Europe. The Bay Area metal band’s 11th album is titled 72 Seasons and is due for release on Friday, 14th April 2023. Metallica have announced a comprehensive 2023/24 tour in support of the upcoming release. The tour features two shows in every city, with the band promising unique setlists on each date.

Metallica have released ‘Lux Æterna’, their first new single in over six years. The first taste of the band’s upcoming album is accompanied by a film clip from director Tim Saccenti.

Metallica – ‘Lux Æterna’

In a press release, the band’s lead singer, James Hetfield, shared his inspiration for the album title. “72 Seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” Hetfield said. “Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”