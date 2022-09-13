Milk! Records Announces 10th Birthday Shows feat. Courtney Barnett

Melbourne’s Milk! Records label is celebrating its tenth birthday with a run of anniversary shows this December. A vast array of “label friends” will perform sets in Sydney and Melbourne for both 18+ and all ages shows.

Originally launched in 2012 as a way for Courtney Barnett to release her debut EP, I’ve Got A Friend Called Emily Ferris, the label’s profile rose swiftly, soon becoming one of the country’s most prominent independent labels. Over time, the label has grown to host artists such as Liz Stringer, Evelyn Ida Morris, Hachiku, and The Finks, while also handling local distribution for the likes of Chastity Belt and Sleater-Kinney.

Milk! Records has announced its tenth birthday celebrations:

In celebration of its tenth birthday, Milk! Records has now announced anniversary shows across Sydney and Melbourne. The events kick off at the Oxford Art Factory in Sydney on 16th December, with Barnett, Hachiku, Kee’ahn, Jess Ribeiro, and Lily Morris and band on the bill.

The following day, a special celebration will take place at the Phoenix Central Park, with Barnett and a number of as-yet-unannounced special guests in tow. The celebrations then move to Melbourne the following week, with a pair of shows planned for the Northcote Social Club on Friday, 23rd December.

Barnett, Cloher, and Hachiku will perform at both the all-ages daytime slot and the 18+ evening show. Kee’ahn, Loose Tooth, and The Finks will round out the lineup for the early show, while Jade Imagine and Liz Stringer will finalise the evening event’s bill.

“It’s amazing and overwhelming to look back and see how much Milk! has grown over ten years,” Barnett said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported the label along the way, thank you for helping us make so many wonderful memories and share so many beautiful albums!

“I’m looking forward to what comes next, but for now I’m really excited to celebrate this moment with Milk! & Friends in December. See you at the shows!” A post on Facebook also hinted at “more celebratory news to come”, though it is currently unclear what this will entail.

Milk! Records 10th Birthday Xmas Parties

Friday, 16th December – Oxford Art Factory, Eora/Sydney, NSW (+18)

Courtney Barnett

Hachiku

Kee’ahn

Jess Ribeiro

Lily Morris w/band

Saturday, 17th December – Phoenix Central Park, Eora/Sydney, NSW (All Ages)

Courtney Barnett and special guests

Friday, 23rd December – Northcote Social Club, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC (All Ages)

Courtney Barnett

Jen Cloher

Hachiku

Kee’ahn

Loose Tooth

The Finks

Friday, 23rd December – Northcote Social Club, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Courtney Barnett

Jen Cloher

Hachiku

Jade Imagine

Liz Stringer

Tickets to all shows on sale now.

