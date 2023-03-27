Milku Announces East Coast Headline Tour Behind Debut EP ‘You Make Me Feel Beautiful’

Emerging Sydney pop act Milku has announced a string of east coast tour dates in support of his debut EP, which dropped last Friday, 24th March. Milku – otherwise known as Miles Elkington – will kick off the tour at the Black Bear Lodge in Brisbane in late May, with shows at Melbourne’s Gasometer and Sydney’s The House of Music & Booze scheduled to follow.

Milku’s debut You Make Me Feel Beautiful arrived last Friday, spearheaded by singles such as ‘Alone’ and ‘Diamonds xx’. Alongside the release, Elkington also dropped a new video for single ‘Real Like A Feeling’, which you can have a gander at below.

Milku: ‘Real Like A Feeling’

“This EP is about looking inside, deeper than you normally let yourself go, and the primacy of the emotions you find at the bottom,” Elkington shared in a statement about the EP. “On the way down I found lots of jokes, joy, heat and confusion. Like the confusion of being in love but not being able to love well. And deepest of all I found the feeling when you can finally stop striving to be a useful man, and someone makes you feel beautiful as you are.”

Production on the EP was helmed by Tim Fitz – who you might know from his work with Middle Kids – and Dave Hammer, who has worked with Lime Cordiale and flowerkid.

“I threw in the sounds of vintage synths, acoustic drums and cicadas from my hometown of the Blue Mountains with my close collaborator Tim Fitz,” Elkington says. “What I ended up with are songs that I feel have no attention span or chill, and don’t really slot nicely into the background – just like me, and I think just like the people who will get something from this.”

Wednesday, 24th May – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 25th May – The Gasometer, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 26th May – House of Music & Booze, Sydney NSW

Tickets are on sale now via Milku’s website.

