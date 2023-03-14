Kiwi Songwriter Mitch James Announces 2023 Australian Tour

New Zealand singer-songwriter Mitch James will circle the country this June on his first Australian tour since 2018, playing eight shows up and down the east coast. The tour begins in Warrnambool before moving through Melbourne, Rye, Wollongong, Sydney, Byron Bay, and Newcastle, and finishing up in Brisbane.

The shows form the Australian leg of James’ The Long Road Home tour, which will see him play 50 shows in 15 countries around the world. The tour is supporting his 2022 album patience, which arrived in November.

Patience was the result of four years of work for James, and he regards it as his most personal collection of songs yet.

“There’s a lot of personal details and personal stories on there, and I just feel like that’s my duty as a songwriter. I’m here to tell my truth and just hope that it helps people,” James told The Music in 2022. “I’m trying to meet my fans on their level. I’m not on a pedestal, I’m exactly like you, but I just happen to write songs. If we can connect on a song because I felt this way and you went through something similar, then I want to bring that connection so close that we’re all one.”

James spent a large chunk of 2022 supporting Calum Scott on his world tour.

Mitch James Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 9th June – The Whalers Hotel Warnambool

Saturday, 10th June – The Workers Club, Melbourne

Sunday, 11th June – HABA, Rye

Wednesday, 14th June – La La La’s, Wollongong

Thursday, 15th June – The Lansdowne, Sydney

Friday, 16th June – The Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Saturday, 17th June – The Northern Hotel, Byron Bay

Monday, 19th June – The Brightside, Brisbane

Tickets will be available from midday AEDT on Friday, 17th March via Frontier Touring. A pre-sale will happen from 11am AEDT on Thursday, 16th March.

