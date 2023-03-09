Listen to ‘I Want You’, The Buoys’ New Song “For Anyone That’s Been in a Situationship”

The Buoys have shared their first new music for the year, a rollicking, fuzzed-out single titled ‘I Want You’ that the band describe as “a gritty sweaty rock song for anyone that’s been in a situationship.”

They continue: “It’s about letting yourself jump head first into a casual romance with that person you see out all the time, who you can telepathically communicate with that it’s ‘time to get out of here.'” Listen below:

The Buoys – ‘I Want You’

‘I Want You’ follows the band’s 2022 single ‘Red Flags’, both of which mark the Buoys’ first new music since their 2021 EP Unsolicited Advice for Your DIY Disaster. That release contained fan favourites ‘Bad Habit’ and ‘Lie to Me Again’ – the latter of which came in at 85 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021.

Tonight (Thursday, 9th March), The Buoys kick off a national co-headline tour with Eliza & the Delusionals with a show at Bendigo’s Tonic Bar. From there, the tour will continue to Geelong, Melbourne, Rye, Coffs Harbour, Byron Bay, Noosavile, Newcastle, Towradgi, Ulladulla, Caringbah and the Central Coast.

“Excitement doesn’t even begin to cover how stoked we are to be playing with legends Eliza & The Delusionals around Australia in some familiar places, but mostly in towns and cities we’ve never had the pleasure of playing before,” The Buoys said in a statement when announcing the tour.

“We’ve been huge fans of theirs for so long and we can’t wait to hit the road with them and share such a special tour together.” Find remaining tickets for the bands’ co-headline tour here.

In addition to their tour with Eliza & the Delusionals, The Buoys will also be supporting Ball Park Music on the band’s tour in May, playing shows in Fremantle, Hobart, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Find details for that here.

The Buoys and Eliza & the Delusionals Australian Tour 2023

Thursday, 9th March – Tonic Bar, Bendigo VIC

Saturday, 11th March – Barwon Club, Geelong VIC

Sunday, 12th March – The Espy, Melbourne VIC

Monday, 13th March – Haba, Rye VIC

Wednesday, 19th April – Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour NSW

Thursday, 20th April – Beach Hotel, Byron Bay NSW

Saturday, 22th April – Villa Noosa Hotel, Noosaville QLD

Monday, 24th April – Selina’s, Sydney NSW*

Tuesday, 25th April – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Thursday, 27th April – Waves, Towradgi NSW

Friday, 28th April – Marlin Hotel, Ulladulla NSW

Saturday, 29th April – Highfields, Caringbah NSW

Sunday, 30th April – Drifters Wharf, Central Coast NSW

* Eliza & The Delusionals Only