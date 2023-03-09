Cash Savage and the Last Drinks Announce New Album and National Tour

Melbourne outfit Cash Savage and the Last Drinks have announced they will release a new album next month. So This Is Love will arrive on Friday, 28th April through Mistletone via Inertia. To coincide with the announcement, the group has shared lead single ‘Keep Working at Your Job’.
The new song is a mid-tempo yet tense meditation on the grind of capitalism: “I think you’re just like me, broken like the rest of us / Keep it all inside, keep working at your job,” bandleader Cash Savage sings. Watch the accompanying video, co-directed by Ed Fraser and Savage, below.
Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – ‘Keep Working at Your Job’
So This Is Love is the fifth album from Savage and her band The Last Drinks: guitarists Joe White, Douglal Shaw and Ed Fraser, drummer Rene Mancuso, violinist Kat Mear, bassist Nick Finch and keyboardist Roshan Khozouei. It follows 2018’s Good Citizens.
To launch So This Is Love, Cash Savage and the Last Drinks will embark on a headline tour in May. They’ll be joined by The Peep Tempel‘s Blake Scott for the Fremantle date, while Melbourne band Gut Health will be on support duties for all Victorian shows. See dates and details below – tickets are on sale now.
Cash Savage and the Last Drinks ‘This Is Love’ 2023 Australian Tour
- Saturday, 25th March – Good Times Festival, Tocumwal NSW
- Tickets: Good Times
- Friday, 31st March – Meadow Festival, Bambra VIC
- Tickets: Meadow
- Saturday, 6th May – Mojos Bar, Fremantle WA
- Tickets: Moshtix
- Saturday, 13th May – Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan VIC
- Tickets: Oztix
- Friday, 19th May – Minerva, Ballarat VIC
- Tickets: Humanitix
- Saturday, 20th May – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC
- Tickets: Oztix
- Friday, 2nd June – Eltham Hotel, Eltham NSW
- Tickets: Oztix
- Friday, 23rd June – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC
- Tickets: Oztix
