Mogwai Announce 2024 Australian Tour

Mogwai have pencilled in a run of Australian headline shows alongside their previously announced slot on next year’s Tent Pole music festival. The Scottish post-rock exemplars have announced shows in Brisbane, Hobart, Adelaide and Sydney in February 2024, with the promise of Melbourne and Perth dates to come.

Mogwai’s previous Australian visit was in March 2018, when they performed at Perth Festival, Golden Plains and played headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne. The Glaswegian band have kept up a steady stream of output since that time. Their tenth studio album, As the Love Continues, came out in February 2021, while a range of film and television soundtracks have landed either side.

The band – made up of founding members Stuart Braithwate, Dominic Aitchison and Martin Bulloch, along with Barry Burns, who joined in 1998 – continue to issue their releases via the in-house label Rock Action.

Mogwai will appear at the second annual Tent Pole festival, taking place at Geelong’s Mt Duneed Estate on Saturday, 17th February. The lineup includes fellow international acts Dinosaur Jr. and Calexico, as well as Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Delivery, Our Carlson and more.

Mogwai 2024 Australian Tour

Saturday, 17th February – Tent Pole Festival, Mt Duneed Estate VIC

Wednesday, 21st February – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 23rd February – TBA, Hobart TAS

Sunday, 25th February – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, 27th February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets and more info via Mistletone

