Lineup Announced for Tent Pole 2024: Dinosaur Jr., Mogwai, Calexico + More

Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree will return to Geelong’s Mt Duneed Estate in February 2024. Dinosaur Jr. are headlining the event’s second instalment as part of their Where You Been 30th anniversary Australian tour. The event’s co-headliners are Scottish post-rock figureheads Mogwai and Arizona’s Latin-influenced indie rock outfit Calexico.

Tent Pole is happening on Saturday, 17th February, with a total of ten artists performing across two stages. The lineup’s local contingent includes Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, RVG, Civic, Our Carlson, Delivery, The Belair Lip Bombs and Al Matcott.

Dinosaur Jr. – ‘Take It Back’

Pavement headlined the inaugural Tent Pole in March 2023, alongside their Australian contemporaries Spiderbait and Magic Dirt, US garage rockers The Schizophonics and The Black Lips, and more.

Tickets for Tent Pole 2024 will go on sale at 2pm on Friday, 13th October. A pre-sale for AAMI and Love Police members begins at 2pm on Monday, 9th October. Next up is the My Ticketmaster pre-sale, which commences at 2pm on Wednesday, 11th October.

Tent Pole headliners Dinosaur Jr. have announced a full Australian tour for February 2024, including shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Find more details here.

Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree

Saturday, 17th February – Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC

Dinosaur Jr.

Calexico

Mogwai

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks

RVG

Civic

Our Carlson

Delivery

The Belair Lip Bombs

Al Matcott

Tickets via Ticketmaster

