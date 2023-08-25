Gordi, Fred Leone, Michael Chugg Appointed to Music Australia Council

Singer and doctor Gordi, Butchulla Songman Fred Leone, and veteran promoter Michael Chugg have officially been appointed to the Music Australia Council. Music Australia, which sits under the newly created Creative Australia, was formed as part of the federal Labor Government’s national cultural policy – called ‘Revive’ – with its aim being to support and promote local artists at home and overseas.

Nine industry figures have been appointed to the council, including Future Classic’s Nathan McLay; songwriter Danielle Caruana (Mama Kin); co-founder and chair of African Music and Cultural Festival Fred Alale AM; UNITY Mgmt. Group’s Petrina Convey, and Chief Executive Officer of Creative Australia Adrian Collette AM.

Gordi: ‘Inhuman’

In a statement, Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said that Music Australia will “deliver what the industry needs to grow and realise its potential”, and that local musicians have been “crying out for support and strategic investment”.

“It’s essential that Australian musicians and industry experts themselves have a seat at the table – and that’s what these appointments will achieve,” Burke said. “With their dedication, passion and expertise in Australian music, the appointees will make sure that Australian music is the soundtrack to life in Australia.”

Music Australia will receive $69 million in funding over four years.

Further Reading

Labor’s Tony Burke Calls On Streaming Platforms & Commercial Radio To Support Aussie Artists

NSW Labor Push for Targeted Grant for Bluesfest Following Cancellation

Albanese Government Announces COVID-19 Live Performance Support Fund