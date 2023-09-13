Nominees, Hall of Fame Inductees Announced for 2023 Music Victoria Awards

The full list of nominees for the 2023 Music Victoria Awards has been revealed, with acts like Miss Kaninna, Cable Ties, RVG, Jen Cloher and Julia Jacklin up for awards in multiple categories. The awards are split into publicly voted and industry voted categories, and the winners will be revealed in a ceremony at Melbourne’s Federation Square on Tuesday, 31st October.
The Best Album category features Julia Jacklin’s PRE PLEASURE, Cloher’s I Am The River, The River Is Me, and Cable Ties’ recently released All Her Plans. Jacklin features again in the Best Song or Track noms, alongside Forest Claudette, NO ZU, RVG, and Miss Kaninna for her breakout track ‘Blak Britney’.
Julia Jacklin: ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’
Forest Claudette appears again in the Best Solo Artist category, with rock veteran Adalita and singer-songwriters Gena Rose Bruce and Sarah Mary Chadwick. See the full list of nominees below; you can vote over here.
Music Victoria has also announced that Mutti Mutti songwriter and activist Kutcha Edwards and industry figure Kirsty Rivers will be inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame at the ceremony in October.
Music Victoria reports there were a record number of entrants for this year’s awards, with more than 1200 artists, venues, and festivals putting themselves forward for consideration.
Music Victoria Awards 2023 Nominees
Publicly voted categories
Best Song or Track
- RVG – ‘Nothing Really Changes’
- Miss Kaninna – ‘Blak Britney’
- Forest Claudette – ‘Mess Around’ (feat. EARTHGANG)
- NO ZU – ‘Liquid Love’
- Julia Jacklin – ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’
Best Album
- Cable Ties – All Her Plans
- Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – So This is Love
- Jen Cloher – I Am The River, The River Is Me
- Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE
- Teether and Kuya Neil – STRESSOR
Best Solo Artist
- Adalita
- Forest Claudette
- Gena Rose Bruce
- Jen Cloher
- Sarah Mary Chadwick
Best DJ
- CAITY WATSØN
- Cara Murphy
- Moopie
- Rakhi
- Uone
Best Group
- Cable Ties
- Folk Bitch Trio
- Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Tim Shiel
- RVG
- Surprise Chef
Best Regional Act
- Bones and Jones
- Code Chroma
- Immy Owusu
- Leah Senior
- Watty Thompson
Best Metro Festival
- Brunswick Music Festival (Wurundjeri)
- Leaps and Bounds Music Festival (Wurundjeri)
- Melbourne International Jazz Festival (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)
- RISING Melbourne (Kulin Nation)
- YIRRAMBOI Festival including The Archie Roach Block Party (Wurundjeri)
Best Regional Festival
- Boogie – Tallarook (Taungurung)
- Esoteric Festival – Donald (Dja Dja Wurrung)
- OK Motels – Charlton (Dja Dja Wurrung)
- Port Fairy Folk Festival (Gunditjmara)
- Winter Sounds – Daylesford (Dja Dja Wurrung)
Best Large Venue (Metro)
- Forum Melbourne (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)
- Melbourne Recital Centre (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)
- Northcote Theatre (Wurundjeri)
- Palais Theatre – St Kilda (Boonwurrung)
- The Corner Hotel – Richmond (Wurundjeri)
Best Small Venue (Metro)
- Brunswick Ballroom (Wurundjeri)
- Northcote Social Club (Wurundjeri)
- Shotkickers – Thornbury (Wurundjeri)
- The Gem – Collingwood (Wurundjeri)
- The Night Cat – Fitzroy (Wurundjeri)
Best Regional Venue or Presenter (Under 50 gigs)
- Meeniyan Town Hall – South Gippsland (Bunurong)
- The Minerva Ballaarat (Wadawurrung)
- The Blues Train – Bellarine Peninsula (Wadawurrung)
- Trash Cult – Bendigo (Dja Dja Wurrung)
- The Vine Hotel – Wangaratta (Bpangerang)
Best Regional Venue or Presenter (Over 50 gigs)
- Caravan Music Club – Archies Creek (Boonwurrung)
- Palais-Hepburn (Dja Dja Wurrung)
- The Barwon Club Hotel – Geelong (Wadawurrung)
- The Bridge Hotel – Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung)
- Volta – Ballarat (Wadawurrung)
Industry voted categories
Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent (First Peoples entrants only)
- Charlie Needs Braces
- Jada Weazel
- Kiwat Kennell
- Miss Kaninna
- Pirritu
Arts Access Victoria Amplify Award (Deaf and Disabled entrants only)
- Artemis Muñoz
- BATTS
- Jimmy from Thornbury
- Katie Dey
- Mathilde Anne
MAV Diasporas Award (Culturally and Linguistically Diverse entrants only)
- Black Jesus Experience
- Don Glori
- Mitch Tambo
- Origami with Wang Zheng-Ting
- The Cloud Maker
Best Blues Work
- Damon Smith
- Eddie Ink
- Nigel Wearne
- Paul Buchanan’s Voodoo Preachers
- The Teskey Brothers
Best Country Work
- Charlotte Le Lievre
- De Porsal
- Henry Wagons
- Matt Joe Gow
- Nathan Seeckts
Best Electronic Work
- Close Counters
- Lastlings
- Memphis LK
- The Oddness
- Tim Shiel
Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Work
- Aviva Endean
- Fia Fiell
- Maria Moles
- Patrick Hartono
- R. Rebeiro
Best Folk Work
- Dandelion Wine
- Folk Bitch Trio
- Katankin
- Leah Senior
- Lucy Wise
Best Heavy Work
- DEAD
- FACELESS BURIAL
- GELD
- ISUA
- The Maggie Pills
Best Hip Hop Work
- Agung Mango
- Strictly D.T
- Teether & Kuya Neil
- VOLDY
- Yung Shōgun
Best Jazz Work
- Don Glori
- Fran Swinn
- Joshua Moshe
- Nat Bartsch
- The Rookies
Best Pop Work
- daine
- Mia Wray
- Mitch Tambo
- Monnie
- Telenova
Best Reggae or Dancehall Work
- ALETHIA
- Crown Heights
- JahWise
- Killah Keys
- Melbourne Ska Orchestra
Best Rock or Punk Work
- Cable Ties
- Cash Savage and the Last Drinks
- CIVIC
- CLAMM
- RVG
Best Producer
- Anna Laverty
- Candice Lorrae
- Gab Strum
- Lucy Blomkamp
- Simon Lam
Best Soul, Funk, R’n’B or Gospel Work
- 30/70
- Bumpy
- Forest Claudette
- Mo’Ju
- Surprise Chef
Best Musician
- Daniel Farrugia
- Immy Owusu
- Jen Sholakis
- Joshua Moshe
- Sam Teskey
Further Reading
Baker Boy, Julia Jacklin and Mo’Ju Win Big at 2022 Music Victoria Awards
Baker Boy Cleans Up At The 2022 ARIA Awards: Full Winners List
A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24