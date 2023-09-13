Nominees, Hall of Fame Inductees Announced for 2023 Music Victoria Awards

The full list of nominees for the 2023 Music Victoria Awards has been revealed, with acts like Miss Kaninna, Cable Ties, RVG, Jen Cloher and Julia Jacklin up for awards in multiple categories. The awards are split into publicly voted and industry voted categories, and the winners will be revealed in a ceremony at Melbourne’s Federation Square on Tuesday, 31st October.

The Best Album category features Julia Jacklin’s PRE PLEASURE, Cloher’s I Am The River, The River Is Me, and Cable Ties’ recently released All Her Plans. Jacklin features again in the Best Song or Track noms, alongside Forest Claudette, NO ZU, RVG, and Miss Kaninna for her breakout track ‘Blak Britney’.

Julia Jacklin: ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’

Forest Claudette appears again in the Best Solo Artist category, with rock veteran Adalita and singer-songwriters Gena Rose Bruce and Sarah Mary Chadwick. See the full list of nominees below; you can vote over here.

Music Victoria has also announced that Mutti Mutti songwriter and activist Kutcha Edwards and industry figure Kirsty Rivers will be inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame at the ceremony in October.

Music Victoria reports there were a record number of entrants for this year’s awards, with more than 1200 artists, venues, and festivals putting themselves forward for consideration.

Music Victoria Awards 2023 Nominees

Publicly voted categories

Best Song or Track

RVG – ‘Nothing Really Changes’

Miss Kaninna – ‘Blak Britney’

Forest Claudette – ‘Mess Around’ (feat. EARTHGANG)

NO ZU – ‘Liquid Love’

Julia Jacklin – ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’

Best Album

Cable Ties – All Her Plans

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – So This is Love

Jen Cloher – I Am The River, The River Is Me

Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE

Teether and Kuya Neil – STRESSOR

Best Solo Artist

Adalita

Forest Claudette

Gena Rose Bruce

Jen Cloher

Sarah Mary Chadwick

Best DJ

CAITY WATSØN

Cara Murphy

Moopie

Rakhi

Uone

Best Group

Cable Ties

Folk Bitch Trio

Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Tim Shiel

RVG

Surprise Chef

Best Regional Act

Bones and Jones

Code Chroma

Immy Owusu

Leah Senior

Watty Thompson

Best Metro Festival

Brunswick Music Festival (Wurundjeri)

Leaps and Bounds Music Festival (Wurundjeri)

Melbourne International Jazz Festival (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)

RISING Melbourne (Kulin Nation)

YIRRAMBOI Festival including The Archie Roach Block Party (Wurundjeri)

Best Regional Festival

Boogie – Tallarook (Taungurung)

Esoteric Festival – Donald (Dja Dja Wurrung)

OK Motels – Charlton (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Port Fairy Folk Festival (Gunditjmara)

Winter Sounds – Daylesford (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Best Large Venue (Metro)

Forum Melbourne (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)

Melbourne Recital Centre (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)

Northcote Theatre (Wurundjeri)

Palais Theatre – St Kilda (Boonwurrung)

The Corner Hotel – Richmond (Wurundjeri)

Best Small Venue (Metro)

Brunswick Ballroom (Wurundjeri)

Northcote Social Club (Wurundjeri)

Shotkickers – Thornbury (Wurundjeri)

The Gem – Collingwood (Wurundjeri)

The Night Cat – Fitzroy (Wurundjeri)

Best Regional Venue or Presenter (Under 50 gigs)

Meeniyan Town Hall – South Gippsland (Bunurong)

The Minerva Ballaarat (Wadawurrung)

The Blues Train – Bellarine Peninsula (Wadawurrung)

Trash Cult – Bendigo (Dja Dja Wurrung)

The Vine Hotel – Wangaratta (Bpangerang)

Best Regional Venue or Presenter (Over 50 gigs)

Caravan Music Club – Archies Creek (Boonwurrung)

Palais-Hepburn (Dja Dja Wurrung)

The Barwon Club Hotel – Geelong (Wadawurrung)

The Bridge Hotel – Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Volta – Ballarat (Wadawurrung)

Industry voted categories

Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent (First Peoples entrants only)

Charlie Needs Braces

Jada Weazel

Kiwat Kennell

Miss Kaninna

Pirritu

Arts Access Victoria Amplify Award (Deaf and Disabled entrants only)

Artemis Muñoz

BATTS

Jimmy from Thornbury

Katie Dey

Mathilde Anne

MAV Diasporas Award (Culturally and Linguistically Diverse entrants only)

Black Jesus Experience

Don Glori

Mitch Tambo

Origami with Wang Zheng-Ting

The Cloud Maker

Best Blues Work

Damon Smith

Eddie Ink

Nigel Wearne

Paul Buchanan’s Voodoo Preachers

The Teskey Brothers

Best Country Work

Charlotte Le Lievre

De Porsal

Henry Wagons

Matt Joe Gow

Nathan Seeckts

Best Electronic Work

Close Counters

Lastlings

Memphis LK

The Oddness

Tim Shiel

Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Work

Aviva Endean

Fia Fiell

Maria Moles

Patrick Hartono

R. Rebeiro

Best Folk Work

Dandelion Wine

Folk Bitch Trio

Katankin

Leah Senior

Lucy Wise

Best Heavy Work

DEAD

FACELESS BURIAL

GELD

ISUA

The Maggie Pills

Best Hip Hop Work

Agung Mango

Strictly D.T

Teether & Kuya Neil

VOLDY

Yung Shōgun

Best Jazz Work

Don Glori

Fran Swinn

Joshua Moshe

Nat Bartsch

The Rookies

Best Pop Work

daine

Mia Wray

Mitch Tambo

Monnie

Telenova

Best Reggae or Dancehall Work

ALETHIA

Crown Heights

JahWise

Killah Keys

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Best Rock or Punk Work

Cable Ties

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks

CIVIC

CLAMM

RVG

Best Producer

Anna Laverty

Candice Lorrae

Gab Strum

Lucy Blomkamp

Simon Lam

Best Soul, Funk, R’n’B or Gospel Work

30/70

Bumpy

Forest Claudette

Mo’Ju

Surprise Chef

Best Musician

Daniel Farrugia

Immy Owusu

Jen Sholakis

Joshua Moshe

Sam Teskey

