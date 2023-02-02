Mykki Blanco Adds Melbourne Headline Show to Australian Visit For WorldPride

LA-based rapper, performance artist, poet and queer activist Mykki Blanco is already coming down under for Sydney WorldPride and the Perth Festival, and they’ve now announced a special event just for fans in Melbourne.

The celebrated artist will be visit the city’s ​Miscellania venue for a one-off headline show on Sunday, 26th February to wrap up their Australian trip.

Mykki Blanco Live | Boiler Room Festival Barcelona

Blanco will be joined by special guests Julai, Stev Zar & Sal at the 18+ event, which will wrap up their first Aussie tour in a decade.

Mykki will perform tracks from their latest record, 2022’s Stay Close To Music at the show, with tickets on sale now.

They are also set to appear at Perth Festival on Friday, 24th February and Heaps Gay Mardi Gras at Sydney’s Manning Bar for WorldPride on Saturday, 25th February.

“Each Pride is a chance to celebrate the rich lineage of LGBTQIA+ artists and creatives who came before me and paved the way for the INCLUSIVITY and EQUALITY we experience,” the artist commented in a press statement.

You can catch all the details of Mykki Blanco’s 2023 Australian tour below.

Mykki Blanco 2023 Australian Dates

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 24th February 2023 – Perth Festival, Rechabite Hall, Perth WA – Tickets

Saturday, 25th February 2023 – ​Heaps Gay Mardi Gras, WorldPride, Sydney NSW – Tickets

Sunday, 26th February 2023 – ​Miscellania, Melbourne VIC – Tickets

