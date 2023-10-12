Neil Gaiman and FourPlay String Quartet to Premiere ‘Signs of Life’ in Sydney and Melbourne

Neil Gaiman works across so many disciplines that in the past, when asked to define himself, he has settled on “storyteller.” He’s a screenwriter, novelist, short story author, and yes, quasi-musician, whose longstanding collaboration with the FourPlay String Quartet has recently culminated in an album: Signs of Life.

Now, Gaiman and FourPlay String Quartet are hitting the road in support of the record, with shows at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne’s Hamer Hall announced for January 2024.

Neil Gaiman and FourPlay String Quartet: ‘Bloody Sunrise’

Many people will know Gaiman for his book, American Gods, or his comic work in the epic, surreal series The Sandman. The former work was turned into a much-loved TV series, and across these different formats, Gaiman has always been interested in the place where the profound meets the profane.

His work with the FourPlay String Quartet exists in the same mould. Signs of Life is a heady mix of classical and indie rock, with spoken poetry and prose peppered throughout. The acclaimed record was recently nominated for an ARIA Award for ‘Best Classical Album.’

Gaiman and FourPlay String Quartet first crossed paths back in 2010, as part of the Graphic Festival, a one-time celebration of animation and illustration. That initial spark of collaborative work resulted in a graphic novel, and the team have gone from high to high since then.

They’ll gives Signs of Life its live premiere at the Sydney Opera House on Monday, 15th January before moving on to Hamer Hall later in the week. The album’s live rendering promises to be a rich and eclectic night out.

Neil Gaiman and FourPlay String Quartet – Signs of Live Live 2024

Monday, 15th January – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 18th January – Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Tickets: Sydney, Melbourne

