Nominees Announced for 2023 ARIA Awards

ARIA has announced the full list of nominees for its 2023 awards, which will be handed out at the Hordern Pavilion, on Gadigal land, on Wednesday 15th November. The award ceremony will stream live on Stan from 5pm AEDT. The Nine Network will pick up the slack at 7.30pm AEDT.

ARIA has adopted a new method for determining its winners in 2023. As is ordinarily the case, the nominees are based on votes cast by members of the ARIA voting academy. For the first time, voting academy members will vote for a second time, thereby determining the winners.

Genesis Owusu is out in front of this year’s nominees, nabbing seven for his second album, Struggler. Dom Dolla, G Flip and Troye Sivan all got six nominations. There was plenty of love for Budjerah (five nominations), DMA’S (five), King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard (four) and Kylie Minogue (four).

2023 ARIA Awards Nominees

Album of the Year

DMA’S – How Many Dreams? (I OH YOU/Mushroom)

G Flip – DRUMMER (Future Classic)

Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER (OURNESS/AWAL RECORDINGS)

Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way (Ivy League Records/Mushroom Group)

Best Solo Artist

Budjerah – ‘2step’ (Ed Sheeran feat. Budjerah) (Warner Music Australia)

Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan (Liberation Records)

Dom Dolla – ‘Eat Your Man’ (Three Six Zero/Sony Music)

G Flip – DRUMMER (Future Classic)

Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER (OURNESS/AWAL RECORDINGS)

Jen Cloher – I Am The River, The River Is Me (Milk! Records/Remote Control Records)

Kylie Minogue – ‘Padam Padam’ (Liberator Music/Mushroom)

Meg Mac – Matter Of Time (EMI Music Australia)

The Kid LAROI – ‘Love Again’ (Columbia/Sony Music)

Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’ (EMI Music Australia)

Best Group

Cub Sport – Jesus At The Gay Bar (BLVE/RKT)

DMA’S – How Many Dreams? (I OH YOU/Mushroom)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth… (Virgin Music Australia)

Parkway Drive – Darker Still (Parkway Records/Cooking Vinyl Australia)

The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way (Ivy League Records/Mushroom Group)

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist

Charley – TIMEBOMBS (EMI Music Australia)

grentperez – When We Were Younger (Fast Friends/AWAL Records)

Pacific Avenue – Flowers (BMG)

Royal Otis – Sofa Kings (OURNESS)

Teenage Dads – Midnight Driving (Chugg Music/MGM)

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark – ‘Can I Shower At Yours’ (Sony Music)

Budjerah – ‘Therapy’ (Warner Music Australia)

Kylie Minogue – ‘Padam Padam’ (Liberator Music/Mushroom)

Peach PRC – ‘Perfect For You’ (Republic Records & Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’ (EMI Music Australia)

Best Dance / Electronic Release

FISHER & Aatig – ‘Take It Off’ (etcetc Music)

Golden Features – Sisyphus (Warner Music Australia)

Lastlings – Perfect World (Liberation Records)

MK and Dom Dolla – ‘Rhyme Dust’ (Area 10/Big On Blue/Sony Music UK)

PNAU and Troye Sivan – ‘You Know What I Need’ (etcetc Music)

Best Hip Hop / Rap Release

Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER (OURNESS/AWAL RECORDINGS)

KAHUKX – ‘NOTHING TO SOMETHING’ (AURA Entertainment/ADA)

Kerser – A Gift & A Kers (ABK Records/ADA)

ONEFOUR Feat. CG – ‘Comma’s’ (Independent Releases/Tunecore (AU/NZ)/Ditto (ROW)

Tkay Maidza and Flume – ‘Silent Assassin’ (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)

Best Soul / R&B Release

Chanel Loren – ‘Rollin’’ (Sony Music)

Forest Claudette – ‘Mess Around’ (feat. EARTHGANG) (Sony Music)

Jade Weazel – ‘Skin’ (EMI Music Australia)

KYE – ‘Ribena’ (Sony Music)

PANIA – ‘P STANDS 4 PLAYA’ (Say Less)

Best Independent Release

Cub Sport – Jesus At The Gay Bar (BLVE/RKT)

Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan (Liberation Records)

G Flip – DRUMMER (Future Classic)

Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER (OURNESS/AWAL RECORDINGS)

Kylie Minogue – ‘Padam Padam’ (Liberator Music/Mushroom)

Best Rock Album

Bad//Dreems – Hoo Ha! (BMG/ADA)

DMA’S – How Many Dreams? (I OH YOU/Mushroom)

G Flip – DRUMMER (Future Classic)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushroom and Lava (Virgin Music Australia)

Pacific Avenue – Flowers (BMG)

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Alex Lahey – The Answer Is Always Yes (Liberation Records)

Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan (Liberation Records)

Kate Ceberano – My Life Is A Symphony (ABC Music/The Orchard)

Mo’Ju – ORO, PLATA, MATA (Virgin Music Australia)

Tina Arena – Love Saves (Positive Dream/ADA)

Best Country Album

Brad Cox – Acres (Sony Music)

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley – Up, Down & Sideways (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Fanny Lumsden – Hey Dawn (Cooking Vinyl Australia/The Orchard)

Henry Wagons – South Of Everywhere (Cheatin’ Hearts Records/Spunk Records)

The Wolfe Brothers – Livin’ The Dream (BMG/ADA)

Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album

DZ Deathrays – R.I.F.F (DZ Worldwide/The Orchard)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth… (Virgin Music Australia)

Parkway Drive – Darker Still (Parkway Records/Cooking Vinyl Australia)

The Amity Affliction – Not Without My Ghosts (Warner Music Australia)

These New South Whales – TNSW (Damaged Records/Inertia Music)

Best Blues & Roots Album

Cash Savage and The Last Drinks – So This Is Love (Mistletone)

Katie Wighton – The End (ABC Music/The Orchard)

The Bamboos – Live At Hamer Hall With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (BMG/ADA)

The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way (Ivy League Records/Mushroom Group)

Ziggy Alberts – DANCING IN THE DARK (Commonfolk Records/Ingrooves)

Best Children’s Album

Emma Memma – Emma Memma (GYROstream)

Peter Combe – Planet Earth 3rd From The Sun (Universal Music Australia)

Play School – Very Jazzy Street Party (ABC Music/The Orchard)

The Wiggles – Ready, Steady, Wiggle! (ABC Music/The Orchard)

Whistle & Trick – Bananas And Other Delicious Things (ABC Kids/The Orchard)

PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS

Best Video

‘Can I Shower At Yours’ – Amy Shark, Mitch Green (Sony Music)

‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’ – DMA’S, Joel Burrows (I OH YOU/Mushroom)

‘Gila Monster’ – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Spod (Virgin Music Australia)

‘Give You Love’ – Jessica Mauboy (feat. Jason Derulo), Rowena Rasmussen; Joel Rasmussen (Warner Music Australia)

‘Good Enough’ – G Flip, Kyle Caulfield (Future Classic)

‘LOLA’ – MAY-A, Murli Dhir (Arcadia Music, Sony Music)

‘Lookin’ Out’ – King Stingray, Sam Brumby (Cooking Vinyl Australia, The Orchard)

‘Manic Dream Pixie’ – Peaches PRC, Kyle Caulfield (Republic Records and Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

‘Stay Blessed’ – Genesis Owusu, Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore (OURNESS/AWAL RECORDINGS)

‘Therapy’ – Budjerah, Murli Dhir, Made In Katana Studios (Warner Music Australia)

Best Australian Live Act

Baker Boy – Regional Vic Tour (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Brad Cox – ACRES TOUR (Sony Music)

Budjerah – Budjerah Australian Tour (Warner Music Australia)

DMA’S – DMA’S Live at Falls Festival (I OH YOU/Mushroom)

Dom Dolla – Dom Dolla Australian Summer Festival Tour (Three Six Zero/Sony Music)

G Flip – DRUMMER Australian Tour (Future Classic)

Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE TOUR (Liberation Records)

King Stingray – That’s Where I Wanna Be Tour (Cooking Vinyl Australia/The Orchard)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – RÜFÜS DU SOL AUSTRALIAN 2022 TOUR (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

Tame Impala – Slow Rush Tour (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Song of the Year

Budjerah – ‘Therapy’ (Warner Music Australia)

Day1 feat. KAHUKX – ‘MBAPPÉ’ (db Music/Warner Music Australia)

Dean Lewis – ‘How Do I Say Goodbye’ (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Joji – ‘Die For You’ (88rising/Warner Records)

Kylie Minogue – ‘Padam Padam’ (Liberator Music/Mushroom)

Luude and Mattafix – ‘Big City Life’ (Sweat It Out/Warner Music Australia)

MK and Dom Dolla – ‘Rhyme Dust’ (Area10/Big On Blue/Sony Music UK)

R3hab and Amy Shark – ‘Sway My Way’ (Wonderlick/Kobalt Music Publishing)

The Kid LAROI – ‘Love Again’ (Columbia/Sony Music)

Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’ (EMI Music Australia)

Most Popular International Artist

Beyonce – Renaissance (Columbia/Sony Music)

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss (Republic Records/Universal Music Australia)

Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract) (Atlantic UK/Warner Music Australia)

Luke Combs – Gettin’ Old (Columbia Nashville/Sony Music)

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains (Republic Records/Universal Music Australia)

Morgan Wallen – One Thing At A Time (Mercury Nashville/Universal Music Australia)

Nicki Minaj – Queens Radio (Universal Records USA/Universal Music Australia)

P!NK – Trustfall (RCA/Sony Music)

SZA – SOS (RCA/Sony Music)

Taylor Swift – Midnights (Universal Records USA/Universal Music Australia)

Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award

Hank Lewerissa – Upper Coomera State College, Yugambeh Country, Gold Coast, QLD

Jessie Copeman – Ainslie School, Ngunnawal Country, Canberra, ACT

Peter Earl – The Music Guy, Dharug and Gundungurra Country, Blue Mountains, NSW

Sue Lowry – Southport Special School, Yugambeh Country, Gold Coast, QLD

ARTISAN AWARDS

Best Cover Art

Connor Dewhurst for Brad Cox – ‘ACRES’ (Sony Music)

Harry Allen – Studio Balcony for Private Function – 370HSSV 0773H (Still on Top Records)

Jeremy Koren (Grey Ghost) for Forest Claudette – Everything Was Green (Sony Music)

Peach PRC, Billy Zammit for Peach PRC – Manic Dream Pixie (Republic Records & Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Sam Netterfiled, Mia Rankin for Cub Sport – Jesus At The Gay Bar (BLVE/RKT)

Engineer – Best Engineered Release

Dann Hume, Chris Collins, Matt Corby for Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – ‘Eat Your Man’ (Three Six Zero/Sony Music)

Eric J Dobowsky, Sam Teskey, Wayne Connelly for The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way (Ivy League Records/Mushroom Group)

Simon Cohen, Dave Hammer for Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER (OURNESS/AWAL RECORDINGS)

Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’ (EMI Music Australia)

Producer – Best Produced Release

Andrew Klippel and Dave Hammer for Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER (OURNESS/AWAL RECORDINGS)

Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – ‘Eat Your Man’ (Three Six Zero/Sony Music)

Matt Corby, Chris Collins, Nat Dunn, Alex Henrikssen for Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

M-Phazes for Ruel – 4th Wall (RCA/Sony Music)

Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’ (EMI Music Australia)

FINE ARTS AWARDS

Best Classical Album

Australian Chamber Orchestra/Richard Tognetti – Indies & Idols (ABC Classic/The Orchard)

Ensemble Offspring – To Listen, To Sing – Ngarra-Burria: First Peoples Composers (ABC Classic/The Orchard)

Neil Gaiman and FourPlay String Quartet – Signs Of Life (Instrumental Recordings/Inertia Music)

Roger Benedict and Simon Tedeschi – Debussy – Ravel (ABC Classic/The Orchard)

Various Artists – Genevieve Lacey: Breathing Space (ABC Classic/The Orchard)

Best Jazz Album

Lance Gurisik – Cull Portal (33 Sides/Inertia Music)

Mike Nock – Hearing (ABC Jazz/The Orchard)

Sinj Clarke – The Height Of Love (Inertia Music)

Surprise Chef – Education & Recreation (Big Crown Records/Inertia Music)

The Vampires featuring Chris Abrahams – Nightjar (Earshift/Planet)

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Brett Aplin and Burkhard Dallwitz – Splice Here: A Projected Odyssey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Independent)

Helena Czajka – Unseen Skies (Original Score Soundtrack) (BMG)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/Benjamin Northey – Blueback – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack By Nigel Westlake (ABC Classic/The Orchard)

Sophie Payton (GORDI), Jason Fernandez – RIDE – Music From the Film (ABC Music/The Orchard)

Various Artists – John Farnham: Finding The Voice (Music From The Feature Documentary) (Wheatley Records/Sony Music)

Best World Music Album

Byron Mark – Odyssey (Bug Sonic Records)

East of West – Moving Home (East of West Music)

Joseph Tawadros – Those Who Came Before Us (Independent/The Planet Company)

Mick Dick – Id of RA (Crusty Dub)

Songs of Disappearance – Australian Frog Calls (Bowerbird Collective/MGM)

OUR SOUNDTRACK OUR ADS

Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement (duration of 2 minutes or less)

Google: Helping You Help Others – 72andSunny, Baker Boy

Tourism Australia: Come and Say G’Day – M&C Saatchi Sydney, King Stingray

Tourism WA: Walking On A Dream – The Brand Agency, Empire Of The Sun

Wild Turkey: Music 101 – BRING Agency, Matt Corby

Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement (over 2 minutes duration)

Australian Marine Conservation Society: Voice of the Sea – INNOCEAN Australia, John Williamson

Sim Sessions: Blessed – Bolster Group, Becca Hatch

Tourism Australian: G’day Short Film – M&C Saatchi Sydney, King Stingray

Vodka Cruiser: The Solo Project – BRING Agency, The Veronicas

