NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by ‘Could Be’ from Turkish-Australian R&B artist Kaiya. There’s also a taste of Skeleten’s Arthur Russell-influenced debut album, deep pocket grooves from Izy, new jangle from Pash, ruminative house music from WALKER., plus loads more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – July ’23

New additions 28/07/2023

Kaiya ft. Outlaw The Artist – Could Be

Izy – Close the Door

Pash – Possession

Skeleten – Under Utopia

tiffi – california

VOLDY, IJALE & OX4ORD – OKOK (WORK)

rocky – Nothing Tuesday

WALKER. – TOMMY

ASHWARYA – Up In My Head

Crime & the City Solution – Peace in my Time

