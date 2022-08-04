Stella Donnelly Shares New Single ‘How Was Your Day?’

Stella Donnelly has shared a new single, ‘How Was Your Day?’, the third to be lifted from her forthcoming album Flood ahead of its arrival this month. It’s a classic Donnelly cut – pairing jaunty, jangly guitars with wry, deadpan vocals – that the songwriter describes as her “attempt at building a song out of a very specific dynamic between two monogamously involved people.”

She continues: “The verses are just excerpts from real conversations, fragments of what two people talk about when they both know they need to have a real talk but neither wants to be the one to bring it up. This song came out of lockdown and seeing a lot of friends break up or get married.”

Watch the Video for Stella Donnelly’s ‘How Was Your Day?’

‘How Was Your Day?’ arrives alongside the above video, directed by Nick Mckk and Claire Giuffre, which revolves aroudn a kind of continuous game of pass-the-phone, interspersing soccer games and beach dips with a car wrecks. “This video does a really good job of portraying how annoying I am!,” Donnelly says. “We shot it from opposite sides of the world which was a little bit stressful but a lot of fun.”

Donnelly announced Flood back in May alongside lead single in May, sharing its title track the following month. The follow-up to 2019’s Beware of the Dogs?, which is set to arrive Friday, 26th August, was co-produced by Anna Laverty (who helmed Camp Cope‘s latest, Running with the Hurricane) along with Methyl Ethyl‘s Jake Webb.

It was also arguably a more collaborative affair than her 2019 debut, the songs on Flood were co-written with her band members Jennifer Aslett, George Forster, Jack Gaby and Marcel Tussie (of Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever). “They all brought themselves to the record in such a beautiful way. A lot of us were playing instruments that weren’t our first instrument,” Donnelly explains. “It was quite vulnerable for all of us.”

Ahead of Flood‘s release, Donnelly will begin a quick run of Australian record store appearances, playing a solo set and signing copies. See those details below.

Stella Donnelly ‘Flood’ In-Stores

Wednesday, 24th August – Jet Black Cat Music, Meanjin/Brisbane

Thursday, 25th August – Red Eye Records Warrang/Sydney

Friday, 26th August – Readings Carlton, Naarm/Melbourne

Sunday, 28th August – Mills Records, Walyalup/Fremantle