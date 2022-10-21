NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes Holliday Howe’s nostalgic hyperpop number ‘2000’ feat. diana starshine, punk rock excellence from These New South Whales, throwback R&B from AKOSIA, bars aplenty from Mulalo, and loads more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)
Listen to this month’s playlist
New Additions: 21/10/2022
Holliday Howe and diana starshine – 2000
AKOSIA – Help Me
These New South Whales – Under the Pressure
Arlo Boe – Hallucinating
Mulalo – HOUDINI
Ric Rufio – Alone
Arches – Nothing Lasts Forever
Sloan Peterson – Bittersweet
Lastlings – Get What You Want
MorningMaxwell and r.em.edy – Bored
Lawson Hull – Wanna Be With You
Tay Oskee – Sequoia
C&G – Nasty (feat. Jean Deaux)
