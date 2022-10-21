NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes Holliday Howe’s nostalgic hyperpop number ‘2000’ feat. diana starshine, punk rock excellence from These New South Whales, throwback R&B from AKOSIA, bars aplenty from Mulalo, and loads more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Additions: 21/10/2022

Holliday Howe and diana starshine – 2000

AKOSIA – Help Me

These New South Whales – Under the Pressure

Arlo Boe – Hallucinating

Mulalo – HOUDINI

Ric Rufio – Alone

Arches – Nothing Lasts Forever

Sloan Peterson – Bittersweet

Lastlings – Get What You Want

MorningMaxwell and r.em.edy – Bored

Lawson Hull – Wanna Be With You

Tay Oskee – Sequoia

C&G – Nasty (feat. Jean Deaux)

