New Tassie Festival HAYDAYS to Launch Between Christmas and New Year’s 2023

Tasmania is copping a new summer festival from the people behind Party In The Paddock. Dubbed HAYDAYS, the new fezzy will take place in the picturesque Cornelian Bay, set against the backdrop of Kunanyi/Mount Wellington in Hobart City, just 10 minutes from the CBD.

The debut event will go down at the end of 2023, running across two days during the period between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, on the 27th and 28th of December.

“HAYDAYS will host some of the hottest international & national acts to hit the country this summer!” organisers boasted in a statement on social media. “The large-scale, two-day/night, non-camping music festival leans into electronic music as the staple genre of music for the event, transporting punters into a realm of summer festival bliss.”

The event is being conceptualised as Party In The Paddock’s “trending and tasteful” counterpart, the Solange to its Beyonce, leaning into electronic music, but with a decent handful of more traditional “bands” to boot.

“A delicious lineup of cult favourites and taste-making gems will be here before you know it,” Vibestown’s statement continued.

To give you a bit of an idea of what we might be expecting from the HAYDAYS’ inaugural lineup, PITP 2023 featured acts likes Gang of Youths, NZ’s dreamgaze/R&B posterchild BENEE, the reigning kings of mid-oughties electropop, The Presets, plus Vera Blue, Methyl Ethyl, Genesis Owusu and loads more.

While we await the event’s debut bill, you can lock in the dates down below.

Wednesday, 27th – Thursday, 28th December 2023 – Nipaluna/Hobart, TAS

