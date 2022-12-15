New Trailer For ‘Spinning Gold’ Captures The Rise Of Casablanca Records

A new film written, produced, and directed by Timothy Scott Bogart will chronicle the rise of Casablanca Records, the influential label launched by his father, Neil Bogart. Dubbed Spinning Gold, the film is set for release of 31st March, 2023, with its official trailer releasing today.

Casablanca Records was founded by Bogart in June 1973, with the label originally existing as a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Records. Signing future rock icons KISS as its first artist, the label swiftly became one of the decade’s most influential through its popularisation of disco and funk thanks to other signings with names such as Donna Summer, Parliament, the Isley Brothers, Gladys Knight & The Pips, and the Village People.

The Spinning Gold trailer captures the rise of Casablanca Records:

The trailer for Spinning Gold looks to capture the impact that both Bogart and his record label had upon the world of popular music, with Jeremy Jordan taking on the role of the Casablanca Records founder. The film also stars Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley, Tayla Parx as Donna Summer, and Pink Sweats as Bill Withers.

“We were in the business of making dreams come true, sold over 200m million records, [and] became the soundtrack of your life,” a voiceover from Bogart says during the trailer. “We knew what Casablanca could be. We were $7 million in debt [and] we were waging an all-out war against all the majors, all at once.”

Originally announced in 2011, the film was initially set to feature Justin Timberlake as Bogart, while Spike Lee was at one point in discussions to take over directorial duties.

