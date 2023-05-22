Niall Horan Announces 2024 Australian Tour

Niall Horan has announced a trio of arena shows in Australia in April and May 2024 as part of his upcoming world tour. The singer and One Direction alumnus will land in Brisbane on Sunday, 28th April, before playing the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Wednesday, 1st May, and then the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Friday, 3rd May.

The tour is in support of Horan’s upcoming album The Show, which will arrive on Friday, 9th June. Horan will then head out on tour through Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and finally North America.

Niall Horan: ‘Heaven’

The Show will mark Horan’s third album, and his first since 2020’s Heartbreak Winter. In an interview with NME, Horan flags the record is a lot more mature than his earlier records.

“The last time I wrote an album I did less thinking,” Horan explained. “You don’t in your early 20s, you don’t think too much at all ­– well I didn’t anyway, probably just immaturity of me.

“But I think with pandemics and relationships and things like that, you subconsciously grow as a person. And then production-wise and what I’m saying [lyrically], it just sounds like something that a 30-year-old would release. Not a youthful version of what I did before.’”

Aside from the single ‘Heaven’, Horan has released another cut from the album called ‘Meltdown’.

Niall Horan The Show Live On Tour 2024

Sunday, 28th April – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Wednesday, 1st May – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Friday, 3rd May – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets will go on sale at 10am, Friday 2nd June via Ticketek.

