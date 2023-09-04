Nile Rodgers & CHIC Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Nile Rodgers & Chic have announced a handful of headline shows across Australia in October. The band had already been locked in as headliners of Adelaide’s Harvest Rock and the Melbourne International Jazz Festival.

The band have now added three additional headline shows to the run, kicking things off in Brisbane on Friday, 20th October, with performances in Sydney and Fremantle to follow. The tour will finish up with the Harvest Rock set on Saturday, 28th October. See the full run of dates below.

CHIC: ‘Le Freak’

“The pandemic had kept us away from our fans in Australia and New Zealand for too long,” Rodgers said in a statement. “But now we are coming back to kick off the summer with good times.”

The band will play a show alongside singer Chaka Khan at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl to open the Melbourne International Jazz Festival on Saturday, 21st October, supported by Kaiit and Melbourne crew Horns of Leroy.

At Harvest Rock, they’ll be joined by disco outfit Jamiroquai, Beck, Sparks, Chromeo, Bright Eyes, Julia Jacklin, Warpaint, Built to Spill, and a heap more. See the full lineup here.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 20th October – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 21st October – Melbourne International Jazz Festival

Wednesday, 25th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 27th October – Fremantle Prison, Fremantle

Saturday, 28th October – Harvest Rock Festival, Adelaide

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 7th September via Live Nation.

