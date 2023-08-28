Melbourne International Jazz Festival Announces 2023 Program

Melbourne International Jazz Festival has unveiled its 2023 program, with Chaka Khan and Nile Rodgers & Chic leading the announcement. The two legendary artists will kick off the festival with a launch show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday, 21st October, supported by Kaiit and Melbourne crew Horns of Leroy.
Artists like Bumpy, Thndo, and songwriter Rita Satch will appear on the same weekend at Federation Square – which will be holding free performances for the entire opening weekend from Friday, 20th to Sunday, 22nd October.
Rufus & Chaka Khan: ‘Ain’t Nobody’
Elsewhere, Lisa Simone – the daughter of Nina – will play a show at Hamer Hall in celebration of her mother’s legacy. UK trio GoGo Penguin will make their Australian debut at the Forum, and US group SFJAZZCollective will be heading to Australia for the first time to play a show at the Melbourne Recital Centre.
Australian trombonist and composer Shannon Bennett will lead a performance of her Dead Weight show, which will see her team up with 18 other musicians at the Melbourne City Baths, leading the audience through various spaces around the building.
Katie Noon’s Elixir will appear for sets across the week, launching their new album A Small Shy Truth, and other local acts like Vanessa Perica, Jamie Oehlers, Julien Wilson, Ben Vanderwal, Mat Jodrell, and Andrea Keller are all locked in. Chinese-Australia composer Mindy Meng Weng will also team up with composer and pianist Paul Grabowsky AO for a performance at Chapel Off Chapel.
Alongside the music, MIJF will also host panels and in-conversation sessions at Arts Centre Melbourne. See the full program on the website.
The Melbourne International Jazz Festival will run from Friday, 20th to Sunday, 29th October.
Melbourne International Jazz Festival 2023 Lineup
- Chaka Khan
- Nile Rodgers & CHIC
- Kaiit
- Horns of Leroy
- Bumpy
- Thndo
- Rita Satch
- Hot 8 Brass Band
- Ebo Taylor
- The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra
- Kojoe and Hikaru Tanaka
- Hand to Earth
- Amalia Umeda
- Nduduzo Makhathini
- William Barton
- Lisa Simone
- Cécile McLorin Salvant
- Hot 8 Brass Band
- Makaya McCraven
- GoGo Penguin
- SFJAZZCollective
- Marquis Hill
- Ingrid Jensen
- Stephen Magnusson
- Andrea Keller
- Sam Anning
- Felix Bloxsom
- Shannon Barnett
- Elixir
- Vanessa Perica
- Jamie Oehlers
- Julien Wilson
- Ben Vanderwal
- Mat Jodrell
- Mindy Meng Wang
- Paul Grabowsky AO
- Kendrick Scott
- Kristin Berardi
- Kekko Fornarelli
- Cheryl Durongpisitkul
- Marike van Dijk
- Daniel Gassin
- The Shannon Barnett Quartet
- Daniel Gassin Crossover Band
- Cookin’ on 3 Burners
- The Sugarfoot Ramblers
- The CB3
- The Georgia Brooks Swingtet
- Jake Amy Trio
- NIASHA
- Yusupha Ngum
- The Affia Band
- Sylent Nqo
- The Experience
Dates & Venues
- Friday, 20th to Sunday, 29th October – Various venues, Melbourne
Tickets are on sale now.
Further Reading
Christina Aguilera Headlines Program for Victoria’s ALWAYS LIVE 2023
Program Announced for MELT Festival 2023: Aluna, KUČKA, Kah-Lo, June Jones + More
SXSW Sydney Invites Public Along to Music Festival, Announces More Artists