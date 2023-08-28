Melbourne International Jazz Festival Announces 2023 Program

Melbourne International Jazz Festival has unveiled its 2023 program, with Chaka Khan and Nile Rodgers & Chic leading the announcement. The two legendary artists will kick off the festival with a launch show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday, 21st October, supported by Kaiit and Melbourne crew Horns of Leroy.

Artists like Bumpy, Thndo, and songwriter Rita Satch will appear on the same weekend at Federation Square – which will be holding free performances for the entire opening weekend from Friday, 20th to Sunday, 22nd October.

Rufus & Chaka Khan: ‘Ain’t Nobody’

Elsewhere, Lisa Simone – the daughter of Nina – will play a show at Hamer Hall in celebration of her mother’s legacy. UK trio GoGo Penguin will make their Australian debut at the Forum, and US group SFJAZZCollective will be heading to Australia for the first time to play a show at the Melbourne Recital Centre.

Australian trombonist and composer Shannon Bennett will lead a performance of her Dead Weight show, which will see her team up with 18 other musicians at the Melbourne City Baths, leading the audience through various spaces around the building.

Katie Noon’s Elixir will appear for sets across the week, launching their new album A Small Shy Truth, and other local acts like Vanessa Perica, Jamie Oehlers, Julien Wilson, Ben Vanderwal, Mat Jodrell, and Andrea Keller are all locked in. Chinese-Australia composer Mindy Meng Weng will also team up with composer and pianist Paul Grabowsky AO for a performance at Chapel Off Chapel.

Alongside the music, MIJF will also host panels and in-conversation sessions at Arts Centre Melbourne. See the full program on the website.

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival will run from Friday, 20th to Sunday, 29th October.

Melbourne International Jazz Festival 2023 Lineup

Chaka Khan

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Kaiit

Horns of Leroy

Bumpy

Thndo

Rita Satch

Hot 8 Brass Band

Ebo Taylor

The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra

Kojoe and Hikaru Tanaka

Hand to Earth

Amalia Umeda

Nduduzo Makhathini

William Barton

Lisa Simone

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Makaya McCraven

GoGo Penguin

SFJAZZCollective

Marquis Hill

Ingrid Jensen

Stephen Magnusson

Andrea Keller

Sam Anning

Felix Bloxsom

Shannon Barnett

Elixir

Vanessa Perica

Jamie Oehlers

Julien Wilson

Ben Vanderwal

Mat Jodrell

Mindy Meng Wang

Paul Grabowsky AO

Kendrick Scott

Kristin Berardi

Kekko Fornarelli

Cheryl Durongpisitkul

Marike van Dijk

Daniel Gassin

The Shannon Barnett Quartet

Daniel Gassin Crossover Band

Cookin’ on 3 Burners

The Sugarfoot Ramblers

The CB3

The Georgia Brooks Swingtet

Jake Amy Trio

NIASHA

Yusupha Ngum

The Affia Band

Sylent Nqo

The Experience

Dates & Venues

Friday, 20th to Sunday, 29th October – Various venues, Melbourne

Tickets are on sale now.

