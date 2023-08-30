Now or Never’s NONSTOP WKND Presents 36 Hours of Live Music and DJs Across Melbourne’s CBD

Now or Never will bring its inaugural event to a close in the early hours of Sunday, 3rd September. The final two days and nights of the festival will be devoted to NONSTOP WKND, comprising simultaneous gigs at inner city venues Max Watt’s, The Toff, Miscellania, The Curtin, Section 8 and Sub Club. Find more details below.

The likes of EXEK, FOURA, e fishpool, Kalyani, Marcus Whale, The UV Race, Delivery, Amaru Tribe, Zoë Fox, Various Asses, Jamie Tiller and Sara Retallick will be performing across the two days. Punters have the option to buy a weekend pass or single-day passes for either Friday or Saturday. There are discounted or free tickets reserved for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

EXEK – ‘Welcome to my Alibi’

NONSTOP WKND begins at 6pm on Friday, 1st September. Coalesce 005 is on at Max Watt’s. Harriet Gillies and Xanthe Dobbie’s Queer Powerpoint is happening at The Toff before Music for Funerals takes over the venue post-10pm. POP PLUS is on at The Curtin and Powertrip is happening at Miscellania.

Activity resumes mid-afternoon on Saturday, 2nd September, with Xhabarabot Voice Machines at The Toff, Sample Section 8 at Section 8, Planetary Auditions at RMIT Design Hub and Enclave at Miscellania.

In the evening, SPASTA takes over Max Watt’s, Queer Powerpoint returns for night two at The Toff ahead of the Hot Toff Disco. Anti Fade Records presents a label showcase at The Curtin, while Bloody Minded will keep the party going at Sub Club from midnight until 5am.

Now or Never: NONSTOP WKND 2023

Friday, 2nd September

Coalesce 005 @ Max Watt’s

Alice Longyu Gao (China/US)

SEBii (China/US)

Prophecy Girl

CLAIR

Resenter

Marceline

Mayari

Coalesce DJs

Queer Powerpoint @ The Toff in Town

The Huxleys

Emil Canita

Rosie Rai

Harriet Gillies

Xanthe Dobbie

DJ Gaydad

Music for Funerals @ The Toff in Town

Sara Retallick

Jannah Quill

e fishpool

Ex Ponto

Ciao Ciao (DJ)

Oliver Moir

Carla Zimbler (AV)

POP PLUS @ The Curtin

Dragonfruit

DoloRRes

Georgie Darvidis

House Mum (DJ)

Imogen Cygler

Jackson Phelan (RAT!hammock)

Katie Dey

Matahara

Willing

Zoë Fox

Powertrip @ Miscellania

Traxman (US)

Jasmine Infiniti (US)

Crake

Mara Galagher

Alexander Powers

Saturday, 2nd September

Xhabarabot Voice Machines @ The Toff

Kusum Normoyle

Rully Sharaba

Sample Section 8 @ Section 8

Beatrice

Billy Davis

FOURA

Fly Boy Jack

Swerv

c000kie

DJ Smilez

JPS x Nam

The Menace

Yung Shogun

Planetary Auditions @ RMIT Design Hub

Catherine Ryan

Sarah Barnes

Santiago Renteria

Machine Listening

Enclave @ Miscellania

Built Different (e fishpool x Kalyani) LIVE

Eek

Low Jack

Marcus Whale LIVE

Nazar LIVE

R. Rebeiro x Karina Utomo x Joshua Wells LIVE

Snedynski

Stev Zar

Von Adamas LIVE

Wings of D’Sire (D-Grade b2b Wingnut)

SPASTA @ Max Watt’s

Adriana (Opa)

Jamie Tiller (UK)

Ani Phoebe (HK)

Amaru Tribe

Disco Mediteranea

Queer Powerpoint @ The Toff

Ayebatonye

Abrakasa

Ari Tampubolon

Tara Suamba

Harriet Gillies

Xanthe Dobbie

DJ Gaydad

Hot Toff Disco @ The Toff

DITA (ID)

Sauce81 (JP)

Jura Soundsystem

Asha Franco

Anti Fade Records @ The Curtin

Delivery

The UV Race

EXEK

Alien Nosejob (DJ)

Custom visuals and artwork by Rowena Lloyd

Bloody Minded @ Sub Club

Container (US)

Jung An Tagen (AT)

Various Asses

Jannah Quill

Tristan Jalleh

