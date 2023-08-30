Now or Never’s NONSTOP WKND Presents 36 Hours of Live Music and DJs Across Melbourne’s CBD

Now or Never will bring its inaugural event to a close in the early hours of Sunday, 3rd September. The final two days and nights of the festival will be devoted to NONSTOP WKND, comprising simultaneous gigs at inner city venues Max Watt’s, The Toff, Miscellania, The Curtin, Section 8 and Sub Club. Find more details below.
The likes of EXEK, FOURA, e fishpool, Kalyani, Marcus Whale, The UV Race, Delivery, Amaru Tribe, Zoë Fox, Various Asses, Jamie Tiller and Sara Retallick will be performing across the two days. Punters have the option to buy a weekend pass or single-day passes for either Friday or Saturday. There are discounted or free tickets reserved for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
EXEK – ‘Welcome to my Alibi’
NONSTOP WKND begins at 6pm on Friday, 1st September. Coalesce 005 is on at Max Watt’s. Harriet Gillies and Xanthe Dobbie’s Queer Powerpoint is happening at The Toff before Music for Funerals takes over the venue post-10pm. POP PLUS is on at The Curtin and Powertrip is happening at Miscellania.
Activity resumes mid-afternoon on Saturday, 2nd September, with Xhabarabot Voice Machines at The Toff, Sample Section 8 at Section 8, Planetary Auditions at RMIT Design Hub and Enclave at Miscellania.
In the evening, SPASTA takes over Max Watt’s, Queer Powerpoint returns for night two at The Toff ahead of the Hot Toff Disco. Anti Fade Records presents a label showcase at The Curtin, while Bloody Minded will keep the party going at Sub Club from midnight until 5am.
Now or Never: NONSTOP WKND 2023
Friday, 2nd September
Coalesce 005 @ Max Watt’s
- Alice Longyu Gao (China/US)
- SEBii (China/US)
- Prophecy Girl
- CLAIR
- Resenter
- Marceline
- Mayari
- Coalesce DJs
Queer Powerpoint @ The Toff in Town
- The Huxleys
- Emil Canita
- Rosie Rai
- Harriet Gillies
- Xanthe Dobbie
- DJ Gaydad
Music for Funerals @ The Toff in Town
- Sara Retallick
- Jannah Quill
- e fishpool
- Ex Ponto
- Ciao Ciao (DJ)
- Oliver Moir
- Carla Zimbler (AV)
POP PLUS @ The Curtin
- Dragonfruit
- DoloRRes
- Georgie Darvidis
- House Mum (DJ)
- Imogen Cygler
- Jackson Phelan (RAT!hammock)
- Katie Dey
- Matahara
- Willing
- Zoë Fox
Powertrip @ Miscellania
- Traxman (US)
- Jasmine Infiniti (US)
- Crake
- Mara Galagher
- Alexander Powers
Saturday, 2nd September
Xhabarabot Voice Machines @ The Toff
- Kusum Normoyle
- Rully Sharaba
Sample Section 8 @ Section 8
- Beatrice
- Billy Davis
- FOURA
- Fly Boy Jack
- Swerv
- c000kie
- DJ Smilez
- JPS x Nam
- The Menace
- Yung Shogun
Planetary Auditions @ RMIT Design Hub
- Catherine Ryan
- Sarah Barnes
- Santiago Renteria
- Machine Listening
Enclave @ Miscellania
- Built Different (e fishpool x Kalyani) LIVE
- Eek
- Low Jack
- Marcus Whale LIVE
- Nazar LIVE
- R. Rebeiro x Karina Utomo x Joshua Wells LIVE
- Snedynski
- Stev Zar
- Von Adamas LIVE
- Wings of D’Sire (D-Grade b2b Wingnut)
SPASTA @ Max Watt’s
- Adriana (Opa)
- Jamie Tiller (UK)
- Ani Phoebe (HK)
- Amaru Tribe
- Disco Mediteranea
Queer Powerpoint @ The Toff
- Ayebatonye
- Abrakasa
- Ari Tampubolon
- Tara Suamba
- Harriet Gillies
- Xanthe Dobbie
- DJ Gaydad
Hot Toff Disco @ The Toff
- DITA (ID)
- Sauce81 (JP)
- Jura Soundsystem
- Asha Franco
Anti Fade Records @ The Curtin
- Delivery
- The UV Race
- EXEK
- Alien Nosejob (DJ)
- Custom visuals and artwork by Rowena Lloyd
Bloody Minded @ Sub Club
- Container (US)
- Jung An Tagen (AT)
- Various Asses
- Jannah Quill
- Tristan Jalleh
