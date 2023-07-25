The Eighty-Six Announces Program Centrepieces: Super Saturday and Independent Music Exchange

More than 200 artists will descend on venues from Westgarth to Preston as part of The Eighty-Six’s just-announced marquee event, Super Saturday. Organisers of the new Melbourne festival have revealed more details about the inaugural event, which will take place in numerous venues on High Street from Monday, 23rd October to Tuesday, 31st October.

Super Saturday will be the centrepiece of The Eighty-Six, with dozens of labels, collectives, music agencies, artists, and more curating events across venues of all sizes – from familiar clubs and pubs to bocce courts and record shops. Super Saturday will run for nearly 24 hours on Saturday, 28th October. Also, it’s all free – you just need to register.

The new Melbourne festival was announced in May this year, with acts like London-based instrumental quartet Los Bitchos, Kyoto punks Otoboke Beaver, UK indie favourite Connie Constance, and the pride of Boise Built to Spill all locked in to play. In early July, Theo Parrish, Unknown T, and Dennis Bovell were added to the lineup. More artists are set to be announced soon.

Outside of spilling the beans on Super Saturday, organisers have revealed plans for two more events: a food and music throwdown (and dog parade and costume contest) curated by 1800 Lasagne dubbed the 1800 Street Party, and a huge record label expo called the Independent Music Exchange.

The Independent Music Exchange will take place across Saturday, 28th and Sunday, 29th October, and see dozens of local labels – including presenters Efficient Space and Butter Sessions, plus Chapter Music, Our Golden Friend, Music In Exile, Poison City, Anti Fade and UNFD – converge to sling their wares. Expect artist signings, test pressings, cassettes, zines, exclusive merch and more.

“Melbourne is one of the world’s great music cities,” The Eighty-Six co-founder and artistic director, Woody McDonald said in a statement. “A hub of discovery and subculture, where art and entrepreneurial spirit are valued. It also produces a wild amount of music and is internationally considered a hotbed of musical greatness.

“I’ve always felt Melbourne needed a festival that stays within and elevates our grassroots environment. The Eighty-Six’s goal is to do this, and there’s currently no better area than High Street to be our festival precinct.”

Super Saturday – Saturday, 28th October

Venues

Capers

Hard Out

Merri Creek Tavern

Shotkickers

Northcote Theatre

Bar 303

Thornbury Bowls Club

The Thorn

24 Moons

Thornbury Theatre

Croxton Bandroom

Cactus Room

Swill

Cafe Gummo

Thornbury Local

Franklin’s

Moon Dog

Wesley Anne

Desert Highways

Barton Fink

Gertrude Contemporary

Nasty’s

Reading Room

The Keys

JOLT Arts

Francesca’s Bar

Northcote Uniting Church

Thornbury Espresso

Low Key

Pallino

Thornbury Picture House

Open Studio

Northcote Social Club

Eastmint

The Salvation Army Hall

Tallboy & Moose

Ladadika Taverna

+ more TBA

Party Hosts

3RRR

Milo Eastwood

Songlines

Northside

Moody

Enjoy Your Stay

Blow Blood

Jet Black Cat Presents

Love Police

Mike Gurrieri

Soju Gang

Forward Ever

Collective Artists

Rowdy’s

CONTENT.NET.AU

Anti-Fade

Finding Figaro

Wally Cheersquad

Omniversal Hum

SF ARRESTER x WALLSTAR

Mistletone

Tangle Agency

STUDIO Hope St Radio x All Are Welcome

JOLT Arts

Habibi Hafla x Mähallä

The Round Table x Finders Keepers

No Lights No Lycra

Sound Merch

When Pigs Fly

Made In The Shade

1800 Lasagne

Press Play Presents

Decibels Youth Music and Arts

Skylab

Independent Music Exchange – Saturday, 28th & Sunday, 29th October

Labels

Albert’s Basement

Altered States Tapes

Animals Dancing

Anti Fade

Bedroom Suck

Butter Sessions

Chapter Music

Cheersquad

College Of Knowledge

Companion

Cooking Vinyl Australia

Cool Death

Domestic La La

Domino

Dot Dash

Efficient Space

Elations

Fresh Hold

Good Company

Holiday Maker

Hopestreet

It

KGLW

La Sape

Love Above

Love Police

Lulu’s Sonic Disc Club

Mushroom Group

Music in Exile

Northside

ONO

Our Golden Friend

Pointer

Poison City

Ramble

Remote Control

Research

The Roundtable

Snail Editions

Sorcerer

Southern Exposure

Spoilsport

Tiny Town

UNFD

Vessel

Wax’o Paradiso

+ more TBA

The Eighty-Six 2023 Lineup

Otoboke Beaver

Connie Constance

Los Bitchos

Makaya McCraven

Built To Spill

How Long Gone (Live)

Theo Parrish

Unknown T

Ros Bandt & Ariel Kalma

The Preston Records Revue

1800 Street Party

…more to be announced

Monday, 23rd October to Tuesday, 31st October – Various venues, Westgarth to Preston, Melbourne

For more information and to register for tickets, head to The Eighty-Six website.

