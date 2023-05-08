Ocean Alley to Play Free Sydney Club Show Hosted by Coopers Brewery

Ocean Alley will play a free show at Sydney venue the Ivy on Wednesday, 17th May. The gig is being thrown by beer purveyors Coopers Brewery, in conjunction with Ivy owners Merivale.

The Northern Beaches outfit will headline the night, supported by Taj Ralph and Le Shiv. The event is free, and it will operate on a ‘first in, best dressed’ basis – the capacity is around 2000.

Ocean Alley: ‘Confidence’

Ocean Alley released her latest album Low Altitude Living in October last year, the follow-up to 2020’s Lonely Diamond. Speaking on Low Altitude Living, the band said they’d attempted to push into new musical territories way beyond their comfort zone.

“Pushing each other to try new things, inside and outside of music, is really important for us to keep things fresh,” said keyboardist and vocalist Lach Galbraith. “Musically our songwriting has become more intricate as we explore new styles and techniques in recording.”

Just this morning, Ocean Alley were announced on the lineup for Wanderer Festival, where they’ll appear alongside acts like Thelma Plum, Alice Skye, Annie Hamilton, Art vs Science, Babe Rainbow, and more.

Ocean Alley x Coopers Brewery

Wednesday, 17th May – ivy, Sydney

You can register via Merivale.

