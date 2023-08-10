Winston Surfshirt Announce 2023 Regional Tour

Winston Surfshirt completed a sold-out east coast tour in May 2023, playing three shows at the Night Cat in Melbourne, four at Mary’s Underground in Sydney, and one at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre. The Northern Beaches sextet will be supporting Ocean Alley around the country this October, and they’ve added a bunch of regional headline shows to the itinerary – details below.

Winston Surfshirt are on the lineup for Fremantle’s Out of the Woods Festival in October and Newcastle’s This That festival in November. Tickets for the Ocean Alley tour are all but gone – they’ve sold out two shows at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, one at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena and added a second at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium and Brisbane’s Riverstage.

Winston Surfshirt ft. Dope Lemon – ‘I Want You (To Be My Woman)’

Winston Surfshirt released their third studio album, Panna Cotta, in November 2022. It followed 2019’s Apple Crumble and featured appearances from Talib Kweli, Genesis Owusu, Young Franco, Kimbra, Dope Lemon, Milan Ring, Jerome Farah and others.

The band’s regional tour includes shows in the Victorian coastal town of Torquay, Margaret River, WA, and Miranda and Ulladulla in New South Wales. They’ll be stopping in at Gold Coast’s Miami Marketta on the eve of their two-night stint at Riverstage supporting Ocean Alley.

Winston Surfshirt 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 14th October – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Friday, 20th October – The River, Margaret River WA

Friday, 27th October – Miranda Hotel, Miranda NSW

Saturday, 28th October – Marlin Hotel, Ulladulla NSW

Wednesday, 8th November – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

Tickets on sale now

Ocean Alley w/ Winston Surfshirt

plus Le Shiv (in Sydney, Melbourne) and Seaside (in Perth, Brisbane),

Friday, 6th October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW – SOLD OUT

Saturday, 7th October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW – SOLD OUT

Friday, 13th October – John Cain Arena, Melbourne VIC – SOLD OUT

Saturday, 21st October – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA (Death by Denim, Dulcie, South Summit also appearing) – SOLD OUT

Sunday, 22nd October – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA (Death by Denim, Dulcie, South Summit also appearing) – NEW SHOW

Thursday, 10th November – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD – NEW SHOW

Friday, 10th November – Riverstage, Brisbane – SOLD OUT

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

Ocean Alley, Django Django and Thelma Plum Lead Wanderer Festival 2023 Lineup

Listen To Winston Surfshirt And Genesis Owusu’s Collab ‘There’s Only One’

The War on Drugs Announce 2023 Australian Tour with Special Guests Spoon