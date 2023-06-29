Ocean Alley Replace Lewis Capaldi on Splendour in the Grass 2023 Lineup

Splendour in the Grass organisers have announced Northern Beaches surf-rockers Ocean Alley have joined the lineup for this year’s festival. The band will be playing on the festival’s first evening – Friday, 21st July – filling in for Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.

Capaldi announced earlier this week that he would be “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future” in a statement shared on Instagram. “I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Ocean Alley – ‘Lapwing’

Splendour in the Grass organisers confirmed that Capaldi’s break included his planned appearance at the festival next month. “We know that many of you will be disappointed but, we’re sure Lewis’ fans will agree, all that really matters is that he takes the time he needs to feel better,” Secret Sounds co-CEO Paul Piticco said in a statement at the time.

Ocean Alley is the third replacement act Splendour organisers have announced today. This morning, they revealed Detroit rapper Danny Brown and Gamilaraay singer-songwriter Thelma Plum would be joining the lineup.

The new additions come after British rapper Slowthai‘s removal from the bill last month, after he appeared in court in the UK on rape charges. North Carolina indie rockers Rainbow Kitten Surprise also withdrew from the lineup, as they cancelled their touring plans for the year due to a band member experiencing “in a medical crisis.”

Ocean Alley released their fourth studio album, Low Altitude Living, back in 2022. The album was previewed with singles ‘Touch Back Down’, ‘Deepest Darkness’ and ‘Home’. The band have long been an Aussie festival favourite: having recently played Falls Festival, Groovin the Moo and BASSINTHEGRASS. In late September, the band will play as part of this year’s Wanderer Festival in Pambula Beach, NSW.

Splendour in the Grass 2023 will run from Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd July at its usual home, North Byron Parklands. The lineup includes Lizzo, Flume, Mumford & Sons, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Hilltop Hoods, J Balvin, Sam Fender, IDLES, Little Simz and more. Tickets are on sale.

