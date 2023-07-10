Old Mervs Announce 2023 Headline Tour

Kojonup, WA duo Old Mervs have announced a headline tour kicking off in October this year. The run will kick off at Burleigh Heads in Queensland on Friday, 13th October, before shows in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Fremantle and Sydney. They’ll be joined on the road by Fremantle five-piece Ra Ra Viper.

The tour will coincide with the band’s appearance at this year’s Yours & Owls Festival in Wollongong, which they’ll play on Sunday, 15th October. Elsewhere on the lineup are the likes of Earl Sweatshirt, Descendents, Broods, Golden Features, Sorry, Ocean Alley, RVG and many more. See dates and venues for all shows below – tickets are on sale now.

Old Mervs – ‘Sweetheart’

After a long string of standalone singles, Old Mervs released their debut EP, Get Better, in 2022. Last month, they returned with their first new music for 2023: a single titled ‘Sweetheart’ that arrived ahead of their tour supporting Northeast Arnhem Land surf-rockers King Stingray.

“We wanted some more fast-paced singalong styled songs for our live set, so whilst writing we were trying to imagine how it would sit in a live show,” vocalist/guitarist David House said of the single upon its arrival. “It definitely feels like a very classic Old Mervs-sounding track and that’s intentional. Crunchy guitars and big choruses are too much fun to be missing from our catalogue.”

Old Mervs On the Road Again 2023 Tour

with special guests Ra Ra Viper

Friday, 13th October – Burleigh Bazaar, Burleigh Heads

Saturday, 14th October – The Zoo, Brisbane

Friday, 20th October – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Saturday, 21st October – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Friday, 27th October – Metropolis, Fremantle

Friday, 10th November – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Tickets on sale now

