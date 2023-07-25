Osaka Punch Announce ‘Mixed Ape’ Album Tour

Brisbane outfit Osaka Punch will hit the road through the last four months of the year in support of their upcoming album Mixed Ape. The band will kick off the tour with a hometown show at the Triffid in Brisbane on Friday, 29th September, before they move through major cities and regional centres, finally finishing up on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday, 2nd December.

The band’s new album Mixed Ape will arrive on Friday, 4th September, the follow-up to 2016’s full-length Death Monster Super Squad. The first cut off the record was released in mid-July – listen to ‘Simulate’ below.

Osaka Punch: ‘Simulate’

“Is there more to reality than just the human experience?” The band shared in a statement about ‘Simulate’. “Do our senses give us a true understanding of what’s around us, or if we peel it all away are we left with the true fundamentals of the universe? What is hot dog and why do muffins? Answers to these questions and more on ‘Simulate’, the new game show that takes place inside a musician’s mind 3 seconds before falling asleep.”

It’s been a while between drinks for Osaka Punch, although they did drop two standalone singles in ‘Drones’ and ‘Hall of Shame’ in 2019, which led many fans to believe a larger body of work was just around the corner. According to the band, they began sketching out Mixed Ape way back in 2017, around the time of the release of the single ‘How We Operate’.

The band headlined The Other Festival in Brissy earlier this year, alongside Cog and The Stranger.

Osaka Punch Mixed Ape Tour Dates 2023

Friday, 29th September – The Triffid, Brisbane w/ Like Thieves (Butterfly Effect’s Clint Boge) + Natas Natas (Ben Ely from Regurgitator) + Vayer (reunion show)

Saturday, 14th October – Lynott’s Lounge, Perth

Friday, 20th October – Crowbar, Sydney

Saturday, 21st October – The Basement, Canberra

Friday, 3rd November – Elixir Music House, Cairns

Saturday, 4th November – The Mansfield, Townsville

Friday, 17th November – Republic Bar, Hobart

Saturday, 18th November – The Evelyn, Melbourne

Saturday, 2nd December – Norton Music Factory, Sunshine Coast

