RVG Announce 2023 Australian ‘Brain Worms’ Tour

RVG have announced a national tour behind their third and most recent album, Brain Worms. The tour will begin at the Off the Rails festivals in Newcastle and Sydney before RVG play headline shows around metro and regional Victoria, plus Canberra and Adelaide.

The Melbourne/Naarm band, led by songwriter and vocalist Romy Vager, will also appear at Yours & Owls Festival in mid-October. Find all the tour details below, and take a listen to the album’s jangly, catchy title track.

RVG – ‘Brain Worms’

RVG recorded Brain Worms with UK engineer and producer, James Trevascus, who’s worked with Billy Nomates and The Goon Sax and mastered various film soundtracks, including Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ original score for the derided Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde.

The band’s latest album follows their breakout debut, A Quality of Mercy, and its stellar follow-up, Feral, which got somewhat lost amid the turmoil of 2020. Brain Worms is the band’s first release via Ivy League Records, part of the Mushroom stable.

Brain Worms is as urgent and sharp a rock record as you’ll hear this year, which corresponds to Vager’s aim to put everything into it. “If we could only make one more album, it would be this one,” she said, per the album PR.

RVG Brain Worms Tour 2023

Friday, 6th October – Anglesea Memorial Hall, Anglesea VIC

Saturday, 7th October – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 13th October – Tanswell’s Hotel, Beechworth VIC

Saturday, 14th October – Sideways Bar, Canberra ACT

Saturday, 21st October – Jive Bar, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale now

Festival dates

Saturday, 30th September – Off the Rails @ Bar on the Hill Forecourt, Newcastle NSW

Sunday, 1st October – Off the Rails @ Railway Parade, Marrickville Sydney NSW

Sunday, 15th October – Yours & Owls Festival @ University of Wollongong NSW

Tickets on sale now: Off the Rails, Yours & Owls

