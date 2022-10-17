Parkway Drive Appearing on Tonight’s Episode of ‘Australian Story’

Parkway Drive will be the focus of tonight’s episode of ABC’s Australian Story, with a special called ‘Getting Heavy’ set to air on the network, charting the Byron Bay metalcore stalwarts’ rise and, from the looks of it, their decision to focus on their mental health for the sake of the band and its members’ sustainability.

A trailer for the episode – which will air tonight (17th October) at 8pm – shows the band in therapy together, and hints at some of the toxic interpersonal issues that were threatening the group’s existence. “We’re in a heavy metal band. We’re not meant to be softies, talking about our feelings and stuff,” bassist Jia O’Connor jokes at one point.

Watch the Trailer for Parkway Drive’s Australian Story Episode

Parkway Drive have been open about experiencing a different couple of years as a band in the lead-up to their most recent record, Darker Still. In April, they cancelled a scheduled North American tour, stating at the time that “the relentless nature of being in this band has given us very little time to reflect on who we are as individuals, who we want to be and the toll it is taking on ourselves and our friendships.”

The following month, the band shared a new statement in which they elaborated on their decision, explaining that after nearly two decades of touring, they found that if they were to “continue down the same path” it would “risk more damage and more than likely destroy the band and ourselves.” Instead, they said, they had decided to “take the time needed to do the work on ourselves and heal.”

Darker Still, Parkway Drive’s seventh studio album, arrived last month. The follow-up to 2018’s Reverence was previewed with singles ‘Glitch’, ‘The Greatest Fear’ and its title track, and was described by McCall upon its announcement as “the final fulfilment of our ability to learn and grow catching up with the imagination that we always had [as a band.]”

