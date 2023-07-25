This That Reveals 2023 Lineup: Gang Of Youths, Porter Robinson + More

The lineup for the 2023 edition of This That Festival is here. The event will take place in Sandstone Point, QLD, and Newcastle, NSW, over two consecutive weekends in November. As previously announced, US songwriter and producer Porter Robinson is bringing his full live show to This That. Gang Of Youths are also on board, fresh from supporting Lana Del Rey in London’s Hyde Park.

The lineup features loads of buzz names and festival veterans from across the Australian music landscape. There’ll be a DJ set from The Presets (NSW only) and a live performance from Peking Duk. Alex Lahey will perform songs from her new album The Answer is Always Yes, while Hooligan Hefs, Jesswar and Sophiya represent the sonic diversity of contemporary Australian hip hop.

Jesswar – ‘BAD LIKE RIRI’

Alice Ivy is sitting on a new album, titled Do What Makes You Happy, which should be out by the time she performs at This That. There are a range of guitar-driven acts on the lineup too, from emo and pop-influenced acts Eliza & the Delusionals and Dear Seattle to Windang duo Hockey Dad and melodic punk outfit Trophy Eyes.

Similar to The Presets, Winston Surfshirt will appear at the Newcastle event, but not the Sandstone Point event. The lineup is set to grow even bigger, with a second announcement promised sometime in the next few months.

You can register for pre-sale tickets right here. There’ll also be travel and accommodation packages available, which will cover transport and post-festival lodgings for any out-of-towners.

This That 2023

Porter Robinson

Gang Of Youths

Peking Duk (Live)

Alex Lahey

Alice Ivy

Chillinit

Dear Seattle

Eliza & The Delusionals

Godlands

Hockey Dad

Hooligan Hefs

Jesswar

Kinder

Kita Alexander

Lola Scott

The Presets (DJ Set) [Newcastle only]

Set Mo

Slumberjack (Live)

Sophiya

Trophy Eyes

Winston Surfshirt [Newcastle Only]

+ Triple J Unearthed Winner

Plus…

Made On Sunday DJs [Newcastle Only]

Ned Bennett [Newcastle Only]

Who Is Arcadia [Newcastle Only]

Daydreaming Soundsystem [Newcastle Only]

Rory Tolsher [Sandstone Point only]

Sammy G [Sandstone Point only]

Jess Toasty [Sandstone Point only]

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 4th November – Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD

Saturday, 11th November – Venue TBA, Newcastle NSW

Tickets on sale 8am Thursday, 3rd August. Member pre-sale begins 8am Tuesday, 1st August. Sign up now.

