Paul McCartney Adds Second Sydney Show to 2023 Australian Tour

Pre-sale tickets for Paul McCartney’s forthcoming Australian tour went on sale last Thursday, 3rd August. They’ve been moving at such a rapid rate that promoters, Frontier Touring, have announced a second – and final – Sydney date. It’s happening on Saturday, 28th October at Allianz Stadium in Moore Park.

It’s a testament to the former Beatle’s popularity that a new show has been announced several days before tickets officially go on sale. Tickets for the new show and the existing shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane and Gold Coast, go on sale this Friday, 11th August. Timings are staggered – details below.

Paul McCartney – ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’

McCartney shared a video (via Frontier) explaining his personal connection to Australia. “Australia is very important to me because when I was a kid, a lot of my relatives from Liverpool were leaving to go to Australia, and I have quite a few relatives in Australia – they’d been breeding while I wasn’t watching.”

He added, “I love Australia. And even though I’m a lousy Pom, I don’t care – I love ya.”

The 81-year-old former Wing will begin his 2023 Australian tour at Adelaide Entertainment Centre; a smaller venue than the sports stadia booked for the rest of the tour. McCartney’s decision to start the tour in Adelaide has symbolic resonance as it’s there that The Beatles launched their 1964 Australian tour and were greeted by hundreds of thousands of fans along the streets of Adelaide.

McCartney came to Australia with Wings in 1975 and under his own name in 1993. He didn’t return until 2017, when he played shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

Paul McCartney 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 18th October – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 21st October ​– Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 24th October ​– McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 27th October – Allianz Stadium, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 28th October – Allianz Stadium, Sydney NSW – NEW SHOW

Wednesday, 1st November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 4th November – ​Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast QLD

Tickets

Tickets on sale Friday, 11th August via Frontier. Staggered timings – Adelaide: 1.30pm ACST; Melbourne: 1pm AEST; Newcastle: 11am AEST; Sydney: 10am AEST; Brisbane: 12pm AEST; Gold Coast: 3pm AEST

Frontier Members pre-sale runs for 24 hours from Wednesday, 9th August via Frontier

