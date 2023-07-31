Paul McCartney Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Paul McCartney will bring his ‘Got Back’ tour to Australia in October and November 2023. The six-date tour includes shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast. McCartney last played in Australia in 2017, visiting Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

“Our last trip was so much fun,” McCartney said in a statement. “We had such an incredible time. Each show was a party so we know this is going to be incredibly special. Australia we are going to rock! I can’t wait to see you.”

Paul McCartney – ‘Goodnight Tonight’

The 81-year-old former Beatle’s decision to begin the tour in Adelaide is somewhat symbolic – it’s there that The Beatles landed for their historic 1964 Australian tour and were greeted by hundreds of thousands of fans. The choice of venue – Adelaide Entertainment Centre – is significantly smaller than the sports stadia booked for the rest of the tour.

McCartney’s Australian solo tours have been few and far between over the last 50 years. He came with Wings in 1975, and under his own name in 1993, after which he was absent from Australia until the aforementioned 2017 visit.

Despite this seeming elusiveness, McCartney’s career has not let up since parting ways with John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr in 1970. His latest album, McCartney III, came out in December 2020. It was 18th solo album – and 25th if you include the albums with Wings – and was soon followed by a remixed version, titled McCartney III Imagined, which included guest appearances from Beck, Khruangbin, St. Vincent, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Phoebe Bridgers and more.

McCartney’s last public performance was a headline slot on night two of the 2022 Glastonbury festival, which occurred shortly after his 80th birthday. He was joined during the performance by Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl, while John Lennon appeared on the big screen during ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’.

Paul McCartney 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 18th October – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 21st October ​– Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 24th October ​– McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 27th October – Allianz Stadium, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 1st November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 4th November – ​Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast QLD

Tickets on sale Friday, 11th August via Frontier. Staggered timings – Adelaide: 1.30pm ACST; Melbourne: 1pm AEST; Newcastle: 11am AEST; Sydney: 10am AEST; Brisbane: 12pm AEST; Gold Coast: 3pm AEST

Pre-sales

Frontier Members pre-sale runs for 24 hours from Wednesday, 9th August via Frontier

Telstra Plus (AU) Members pre-sale runs for 48 hours from Thursday, 3rd August via Telstra

