Paul McCartney is Teasing an Australian Tour

Paul McCartney didn’t play live in Australia at any point between 1993 and 2017. However, the youngest surviving Beatle seems set to announce his imminent return. Frontier Touring have been leaving clues all over their social media feeds since early Sunday morning (30th July).

The clues revolve around a series of posts featuring a blue sky backdrop, one of which includes the text, “Got to get you into my life” – a nod to the penultimate song on Revolver, penned and sung by McCartney. The posts link to a page on the Frontier website with the slug “gotback”. The same blue sky appears on McCartney’s social media feeds, and links to the artist’s mailing list.

The Beatles – ‘Got to Get You Into My Life’

McCartney’s previous Australian tour took place in November and December 2017 and included a couple of shows each at Melbourne’s AAMI Park, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and Perth’s HBF Park, plus a warm-up at Perth’s Regal Theatre and one performance at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

McCartney’s last public performance was a headline slot at Glastonbury 2022, which occurred shortly after his 80th birthday. He released the album McCartney III in December 2020, quickly followed by the remix project, McCartney III Imagined, featuring guest appearances from Beck, Khruangbin, St. Vincent, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Phoebe Bridgers and more.

London’s National Portrait Gallery is currently hosting an exhibition of McCartney’s photography. Titled Eyes of the Storm, the exhibition centres on photographic portraits McCartney took between December 1963 and February 1964, a time during which The Beatles were cementing their global superstardom.

Stay tuned for more news of McCartney’s pending Australian tour.

