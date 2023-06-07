Paul Oakenfold Denies Allegations of Sexual Harassment

Content warning: The following story contains descriptions of alleged sexual misconduct.

English producer and DJ Paul Oakenfold has responded to allegations of sexual harassment made against him by his former personal assistant. On June 2nd, a lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by an unidentified, 24-year-old woman who previously worked for Oakenfold, and claimed the DJ exposed himself and masturbated in front of her on multiple occasions.

Yesterday (6th June), Oakenfold took to social media to respond to the allegations against him, saying he “categorically den[ies] any and all claims of improper conduct.” He continued: “Respect, integrity, and consent are values I hold dear, and I have always treated everyone with utmost professionalism. It is disheartening to see these baseless accusations, which appear to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation and extort money.”

Oakenfold said he was “committed to fully cooperating with any investigations to clear my name and will exhaust all legal remedies available, including the option to countersue, to protect my reputation and seek justice.”

Oakenfold’s accuser’s lawsuit includes five claims, and she is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 in damages. In addition to Oakenfold, the woman is alleging that two companies run by CEO Paul Stepanek – New Frequency Management and Stepanek Management – violated her employment rights.

According to the plaintiff, she took a job at the management companies in October 2022, and was assigned to be Oakenfold’s personal assistant at a rate of $20 US an hour. She alleges that on her first day, along with three other dates, Oakenfold exposed himself and masturbated in front of her.

The plaintiff said that after she reported Oakenfold’s conduct to management, she was given a nondisclosure agreement, and was allegedly prevented from returning to work and threatened with firing if she did not sign. After signing the agreement, the plaintiff says, her hours were reduced and she was eventually laid off in March of this year.

Oakenfold began his career in the 1980s, and has created official remixes for dozens of prominent artists over the years, including Madonna, Britney Spears, U2, The Cure, New Order and Massive Attack. He has released four studio albums, the most recent being last year’s Shine On.

If you need assistance, 1800 RESPECT – the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service — can be reached on 1800 737 732.

