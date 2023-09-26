Paul Weller Announces Three Exclusive Sydney Opera House Performances in 2024

The modfather is coming back to Australia in February 2024 for three exclusive performances in the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall. Paul Weller will perform in-the-round on Friday, 9th, Saturday, 10th and Monday, 12th February. Weller is already familiar with the harbourside venue, having performed a three-night stint in the Concert Hall in January 2018.

Weller, formerly the singer and primary songwriter in The Jam and The Style Council, released his latest solo album, Fat Pop, in 2021. The B-sides and rarities compilation, Will Of The People, followed in 2022. In July, Weller supported Blur at London’s Wembley Stadium, performing The Style Council’s ‘Shout to the Top’ and ‘My Ever Changing Moods’, The Jam’s ‘That’s Entertainment’, alongside material from his solo catalogue.

Paul Weller – ‘The Changingman’

The Style Council folded in 1989, after which Weller initiated a solo career. Weller has maintained national treasure-level popularity in the UK, where each of his solo albums has reached the top ten. Fat Pop was his second consecutive number one, following 2020’s On Sunset.

Weller’s most successful solo album is 1995’s Stanley Road, which included the singles ‘The Changingman’ and ‘You Do Something to Me’, as well as a cover of Dr. John’s ‘I Walk on Gilded Splinters’ that featured Noel Gallagher on acoustic guitar.

Paul Weller at the Sydney Opera House 2024

Friday, 9th February – Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 10th February – Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Monday, 12th February – Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale via the venue at 12pm on Friday 29th September. Insiders pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday, 27th; What’s on pre-sale from 12pm on Wednesday, 27th

