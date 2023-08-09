Peter Garrett Joins Lineup for Clearly Music, Art & Wellness Festival

Kiama’s new Clearly Music, Art & Wellness Festival has added another Australian music notable to its inaugural lineup. Former Midnight Oil frontperson Peter Garrett will dip into his solo discography for a performance backed by his band, The Alter Egos.

Garrett was previously announced as keynote speaker for Clearer Workshop, which is happening one day prior to the music, art and wellness festival. Garrett & the Alter Egos join the likes of singer-songwriter Xavier Rudd and garage rockers Skegss on Clearly’s live music lineup.

Peter Garrett – ‘It Still Matters’

Clearly is happening on Saturday, 11th November at Kiama Showgrounds. The lineup also features Ruby Fields, Gretta Ray, Tyne-James Organ, Big Twisty & the Funknasty, Hope D, Emily Wurramara, Stevan, Gully Days and Double Barrel and the Polymics. Clearer Workshop will set up in The Pavilion Kiama on Friday, 10th November

The workshop seeks to provide career advice for live performers, songwriters, producers, and DJs. Garrett will deliver the keynote speech, drawing on his five decades of music industry experience. The likes of Michael Chugg, Rolling Stone Australia’s Poppy Reid, triple j’s Ash McGregor and Kaylie Akinci, and Chris Sheppard and Steph Mrmacoski of Untitled Group will engage in discussions throughout the day.

Clearly Music, Art & Wellness Festival

Main Stage and Pavilion

Peter Garrett & the Alter Egos

Xavier Rudd

Skegss

Ruby Fields

Gretta Ray

Tyne-James Organ

Big Twisty & The Funknasty

Hope D

Emily Wurramara

Stevan

Gully Days

The Polymics

Double Barrel

Disco Stage

Ben Gerrans

Groove Society

Sasha Milani

C8i

Clay Zane

Em Gurr

Haylee Karmer

Just Tneek

Le Crockett

Leena Nees

Purejoy

Roxy Lotz

Date & Venue

Saturday, 11th November – Kiama Showgrounds, Dharawal Country/Kiama NSW

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

Peter Garrett Labels NSW Premier’s Comments About Jailing of Climate Protestor “Disgraceful” and “Fascistic”

Midnight Oil Perform For Over Three Hours at Final Ever Show

Xavier Rudd, Skegss, Gretta Ray & More to Play Kiama’s Clearly Music, Art & Wellness Festival