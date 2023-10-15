Riverboats Music Festival 2024: Missy Higgins, Peter Garrett, Kee’ahn + More

Artists like Missy Higgins, Peter Garrett, Folk Bitch Trio, and Kee’ahn have all been locked in to perform at the renowned regional festival Riverboats in 2024. The festival will return to the banks of the Murray River in Echuca-Moama from Friday, 16th to Sunday, 18th February 2024.

There’ll also be sets from perennial favourite Kasey Chambers, blues singer Mia Dyson, veteran Russell Morris, Tim Rogers & The Twin Set, Regurgitator, and a heap more. Check out the full lineup and ticket details below.

Missy Higgins: ‘Edge of Something’

Aside from the main performances, the festival will also host sideshows aboard the Echuca Paddlesteamers. Kee’ahn, Minor Gold, JAZZPARTY, and Sweet Talk will all hop on deck to deliver sets.

The 2024 festival will also happily mark the return to the festival’s spiritual home of the Aquatic Reserve, having been relocated in 2023 due to flooding in the area.

Tickets to Riverboats Music Festival are on sale now.

Riverboats 2024 Lineup

Folk Bitch Trio

JAZZPARTY

Kasey Chambers

Kee’ahn

Mia Dyson

Minor Gold

Missy Higgins

Paddy McHugh

Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos

The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra

Regurgitator

Russell Morris

Sweet Talk

Tami Neilson (NZ)

Tim Rogers & The Twin Set

MC Brian Nankervis (Rockwiz)

Dates & Venues

Friday, 16th to Sunday, 18th February 2024 – Aquatic Reserve, Echuca-Moama

Tickets are on sale now.

