PhaseOne And Polaris Combine For New Single, ‘Icarus’

Aussie producer PhaseOne has teamed up with Polaris for the new collaborative single, ‘Icarus’. Already a critically-acclaimed name for his immersive blending of metal and dubstep, PhaseOne has previously worked with names such as Northlane, Excision, Modestep, Crystal Lake, Thy Art Is Murder, and more.

For his latest effort, he tapped Sydney metalcore outfit Polaris for ‘Icarus’. The result is an explosive composition which combines thumping electronic basslines and crushing metal instrumentation, providing a chaotic soundtrack for Polaris vocalists Jamie Hails and Jake Steinhauser to share lyrics focusing on “humanity’s seemingly endless ambition and self-interest”.

PhaseOne & Polaris – ‘Icarus’

“‘Icarus’ started off as me just writing a straight metal track for fun, but once it started taking shape, I couldn’t help but add electronic elements,” PhaseOne says of the song’s origin. “I think the result is awesome as it flows so seamlessly between genres.

“We got in touch with Polaris, who loved the track and really saw the vision and were excited to work on it with me. They truly smashed the vocal – it was exactly what I had imagined in my head – plus, this is the first collab song Polaris have ever done, so I’m really stoked to be a part of that.”

“Collaborating with other artists is still fairly foreign territory to us, but when PhaseOne hit us up and invited us to work on a track together we were instantly excited to explore what we could do together,” added Polaris drummer Daniel Furnari.

“He’s worked with a lot of artists we love, but most importantly he has an incredible knack for combining elements from a whole variety of electronic styles with really killer metal parts, in a way that straddles the line not only between genres, but also between digital and traditional approaches to production,” he concludes.

“The whole thing is already such a hybrid in its own way, and that makes his music really fun to put ourselves into.”

