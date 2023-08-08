Platonic Sex Release Unwieldy, Hooky Indie Rock Song ‘Bitch in the Heat’

Brisbane/Meanjin outfit Platonic Sex make indie rock and folk music that shares DNA with bildungsroman fiction and the anti-professional end of post-punk. The band’s new single, ‘Bitch in the Heat’, encompasses all of these elements, with singer/guitarist Bridget Brandolini channelling private frustration into a song that will resonate with anyone who’s been through a complicated break-up.

‘Bitch in the Heat’ is the first in a trilogy of singles from Brandolini and their bandmates, drummer Ryan Hammermeister and guitarist Jane Millroy. It follows last year’s Grip EP and precedes the band’s appearance at this month’s Sidefest Brisbane and next month’s BIGSOUND.

Platonic Sex – ‘Bitch in the Heat’

‘Bitch in the Heat’ had its first play on triple j’s Home & Hosed program last night (Monday, 7th August). Lyrically, it’s a tour de force. “Fuck baby / Have you healed?” goes the pre-chorus. “Or do you just avoid thinking about me?” In a statement, Brandolini described the conflicting emotions that impelled them to write the song.

“It’s frustrating when your ex is friends with all your friends because of you, or listening to music you showed them, but you have to be a grown-up and live with it because that’s life,” they said. “Of course they share friends and music with you – like, you were in love!

They added, “Writing ‘Bitch in the Heat’ put a timestamp on all those feelings and saved me from spiralling out.”

