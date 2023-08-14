P!nk Adds More Shows to 2024 ‘Summer Carnival’ Australian Tour

P!nk has a habit of selling ludicrous numbers of tickets to her Australian tours. The artist responsible for ‘So What’ and ‘Just Like a Pill’ will be in Australia for a typically lengthy stadium tour in February and March 2024, and she’s just announced a fourth Melbourne show and a tour closer in Townsville.

The tour begins at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Friday, 9th February. P!nk will play a total of sixteen shows in the course of six weeks, with the Townsville gig happening at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Saturday, 23rd March. Details below.

P!nk – ‘TRUSTFALL’

In addition to Townsville and the four Melbourne shows, P!nk’s ‘Summer Carnival’ tour includes three shows in Sydney and Brisbane, two in Perth, and one-nighters in Newcastle, Gold Coast and Adelaide. Tones And I will support P!nk throughout the tour.

P!nk’s latest album, TRUSTFALL, came out on Friday, 17th February. It debuted at number one on Australia’s ARIA Top 50 Albums chart. The lead single ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ and the Fred again..-produced title track have both become hits.

P!nk 2024 Australian Tour

w/ Tones And I

Friday, 9th February – Allianz Stadium, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 10th February – Allianz Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 13th February – McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 16th February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 17th February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 20th February – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast QLD

Friday, 23rd February – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 24th February – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 27th February – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide SA

Friday, 1st March – Optus Stadium, Perth WA

Saturday, 2nd March – Optus Stadium, Perth WA

Tuesday, 12th March – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 13th March – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC – NEW SHOW

Saturday, 16th March – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 19th March – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 23rd March – Country Bank Stadium, Townsville QLD – NEW SHOW

Head to Live Nation for more info

Further Reading

Dave Grohl Joined By Beck, Karen O, Tenacious D and More at Secret LA Show

Dolly Parton Announces New Album ‘Rockstar’ with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus and More

P!nk Announces 2024 Australian Stadium Tour