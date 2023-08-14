P!nk Adds More Shows to 2024 ‘Summer Carnival’ Australian Tour

P!nk has a habit of selling ludicrous numbers of tickets to her Australian tours. The artist responsible for ‘So What’ and ‘Just Like a Pill’ will be in Australia for a typically lengthy stadium tour in February and March 2024, and she’s just announced a fourth Melbourne show and a tour closer in Townsville.
The tour begins at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Friday, 9th February. P!nk will play a total of sixteen shows in the course of six weeks, with the Townsville gig happening at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Saturday, 23rd March. Details below.
P!nk – ‘TRUSTFALL’
In addition to Townsville and the four Melbourne shows, P!nk’s ‘Summer Carnival’ tour includes three shows in Sydney and Brisbane, two in Perth, and one-nighters in Newcastle, Gold Coast and Adelaide. Tones And I will support P!nk throughout the tour.
P!nk’s latest album, TRUSTFALL, came out on Friday, 17th February. It debuted at number one on Australia’s ARIA Top 50 Albums chart. The lead single ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ and the Fred again..-produced title track have both become hits.
P!nk 2024 Australian Tour
w/ Tones And I
- Friday, 9th February – Allianz Stadium, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 10th February – Allianz Stadium, Sydney NSW
- Tuesday, 13th February – McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle NSW
- Friday, 16th February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD
- Saturday, 17th February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD
- Tuesday, 20th February – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast QLD
- Friday, 23rd February – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 24th February – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 27th February – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide SA
- Friday, 1st March – Optus Stadium, Perth WA
- Saturday, 2nd March – Optus Stadium, Perth WA
- Tuesday, 12th March – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC
- Wednesday, 13th March – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC – NEW SHOW
- Saturday, 16th March – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW
- Tuesday, 19th March – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD
- Saturday, 23rd March – Country Bank Stadium, Townsville QLD – NEW SHOW
Head to Live Nation for more info
