Popstar Aaron Carter’s Death Ruled ‘Accidental Drowning’

Late singer Aaron Carter‘s cause of death has been revealed, with a US coroner ruling the 34-year-old tragically died after accidentally drowning in a bathtub.

As The Guardian reports, the popstar became incapacitated as a result of taking a potent combination of sedatives and spray cleaner gas, and subsequently drowned in the bath.

Aaron Carter – ‘I’m All About You’

Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, was found dead at his California home on 5th November 2022.

According to the autopsy report from the Los Angeles county medical examiner-coroner, a sedative called alprazolam (more commonly known as Xanax) was found in his system, along with a compressed gas called difluoroethane, which the report describes as “a gas commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners”, which “can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled”.

Carter released his self-titled debut album in 1997 at age 9, and opened for Backstreet Boys on tour. His popularity peaked with the release of his second LP, 2000’s Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), which sold three million copies in the US alone and was certified three times platinum. His most recent album, LOVE, was released in 2018.

Carter’s later life was sadly marred by run-ins with the law and personal issues, including allegations of family abuse. He had several stints in rehab, most recently in an attempt to gain custody of his child.

The popstar’s career ran the gamut of musical releases, collaborations with family members and other high-profile artists, an appearance on Dancing with the Stars and a season of House of Carters, a reality TV show broadcast in 2006 and centred on the creative and home lives of Aaron and his four siblings, including brother Nick.

Carter has ascribed his drug use to being “stupid” and “sad” at various times in his life. He also shared with the press diagnoses of personality disorders, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression.

At the time of his passing, multiple celebrities shared their grief online, including his former partner and Disney-alumni Hillary Duff, who noted his ongoing struggles and “effervescent charm”.

Further Reading

Singer Aaron Carter Found Dead, Aged 34

Aaron Carter Comes Out As Bisexual In Open Letter To Fans

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Responds To Rape Allegation