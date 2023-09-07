PREMIERE: Ella Thompson Goes Giallo on 70s Slow-Burner ‘To Light The Lantern’

Melbourne/Naarm indie soul musician Ella Thompson will release her new solo album, Domino, on Friday, 3rd November. The record’s first single, ‘To Light The Lantern’, draws influence from 70s Italian giallo film soundtracks. It’ll be streaming everywhere from tomorrow, 8th September, but you can listen to the song now exclusively on Music Feeds.

Thompson formed the beds of every track on Domino using the Frollen Music Library, a sample library and production house spearheaded by Karate Boogaloo members Henry Jenkins, Hudson Whitlock and Darvid Thor.

Ella Thompson – ‘To Light The Lantern’

Frollen Music Library specialises in soul and library music, much of which is influenced by 1960s and 70s film soundtracks. “My ears lit up when I heard these cinematic melodies, and I couldn’t help but turn them into something else for words and voices,” Thompson said in a statement.

Thompson entered the studio with Jenkins to add her original melodies and lyrics to the Frollen instrumentals. “When I first heard what she had written I was floored,” Jenkins said. “She completely reimagined the instrumental pieces of music we had composed and took them to new heights.”

Thompson described ‘To Light The Lantern’ as a song about “a feeling that comes and goes.” “There’s a lot to worry about right now but I think we are looking for reasons to find the spark,” she said.

