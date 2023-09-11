NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

This week’s New Aus Music Playlist is led by Tkay Maidza’s angry, resolute and bass-heavy ‘WUACV’. There’s also precocious rock’n’roll from R.M.F.C., the transhemispheric hip hop union of Day1 and UK rapper Arz, the first taste of Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 and Sui Zhen’s spiritually transformative duo album Origin of You, and loads more.

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.

New Aus Music Playlist – September 2023

New additions 11/09/2023

Tkay Maidza – ‘WUACV’

Ella Thompson – ‘To Light The Lantern’

EXEK – ‘It’s Just a Flesh Wound, Darling’

Polito – ‘Fortune Teller’

Day1 feat. Arz – ‘In Ya City’

R.M.F.C. – ‘The Trap’

daine – ‘BITE BACK’

Persecution Blues – ‘Sun Don’t Shine’

Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 and Sui Zhen – ‘Watch My Mum Dance’ (not on Spotify – stream here)

