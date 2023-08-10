PREMIERE: Mature Themes Make a Psychedelic Mess in Video for ‘So Much Better Now’

Melbourne/Naarm paisley underground revivalists Mature Themes will release their new single, ‘So Much Better Now’, on Friday, 11th August. Produced by Winter McQuinn and mixed by Gene Argiro – both of fellow Melbourne psychonautics Sunfruits – the fuzz-soaked ‘So Much Better Now’ moves at a pace evocative of altered consciousness.

Music Feeds is premiering the video for ‘So Much Better Now’ ahead of its official release. Riley Nimbs directed the clip, which features prominent use of a fisheye lens. Mature Themes will launch ‘So Much Better Now’ on Saturday, 12th August at Shotkickers on High Street, Thornbury. Tickets here.

Mature Themes – ‘So Much Better Now’

Vocalist and songwriter Aaron Hoernlein described ‘So Much Better Now’ as a song about the joys of escapism. “I wrote this song during the numerous lockdowns of 2020-2021, when I was constantly checking news updates only to feel that everything I was reading was overwhelmingly negative,” Hoernlein said.

“I switched myself off from the digital landscape for a little while, and was inspired by a friend of mine who managed to move to coastal NSW and escape some of the chaos of the pandemic.”

The video for ‘So Much Better Now’ is a milestone of sorts for Mature Themes – it’s their first video to date. They had just one goal: to make it as fun as possible for themselves and for the viewer.

“We raided our friends’ wardrobe and tore apart their living room to make something reminiscent of those classic Top of the Pops performances from the 80-90s, where bands would mime their songs to a backing track,” Hoernlein said. “The more we shot the more carried away things became, and it really came into something else entirely in the editing process.”

