Aotearoa Alt-Pop Artist D.C. Maxwell Releases Debut Album ‘Lone Rider’

D.C. Maxwell has released his debut album, Lone Rider, via LA indie label Danger Collective. The record is steeped in the sounds of 60s pop iconoclasts Lee Hazlewood and Scott Walker, with a dose of countrypolitan a la Glenn Campbell and a nod to Aotearoa indie great Chris Knox. Listen to the album below and get your hands on it here.

The album’s stylistic orientation is a far cry from Maxwell’s teen work in the pop punk band Roidz. As he explained in a statement, a solo career wasn’t always on the cards. “[Lone Rider] almost did not get made,” Maxwell said. “Following the death of two close friends I kind of quit music all together.” That all changed, however, when the songs on Lone Rider “poured” out of him.

D.C. Maxwell: Lone Rider

