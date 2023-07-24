PREMIERE: Those Pretty Wrongs Strip Back to Basics on ‘Ride Along’

Those Pretty Wrongs is the project of founding Big Star drummer Jody Stephens and guitarist Luther Russell. The band’s latest album, Holiday Camp, came out in March 2023. Music Feeds is premiering the official video for latest single ‘Ride Along’, which was filmed at NYC venue Union Pool by Luke Rathborne.

Stephens, who performs lead vocals in the band, will bring Those Pretty Wrongs to Australia in August. He and Russell will play a run of headline shows spanning Meeniyan, Sydney, Eltham (NSW), Brisbane and Melbourne, performing tracks from Holiday Camp and their previous albums, Zed for Zulu and Those Pretty Wrongs. They’re also carving out space for a Big Star tribute – more details below.

Those Pretty Wrongs – ‘Ride Along’ (Official Video)

Stephens is Big Star’s sole surviving member. Frontperson Alex Chilton and bass player Andy Hummel both passed away in 2010, while guitarist and vocalist Chris Bell died in a car accident in 1978. Stephens and Chilton were the only two members to appear on each of Big Star’s canonical releases: 1972’s #1 Record, 1974’s Radio City, and 1978’s Third (also known as Sister Lovers).

Stephens was compelled to form Those Pretty Wrongs in the wake of the influential 2012 documentary, Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me. ‘Ride Along’ is representative of his and Russell’s collaborative songwriting method.

“Musically it came about when I was messing around with a drop-D tuning on my 12-string Martin acoustic and some interesting changes were emerging,” Russell said in a statement shared with Music Feeds. “I had the skeleton of a melody over it, really as some sort of placeholder, and left it with Jody to mess around with.

“He ended up writing some very affecting lyrics about his first road trip with his soon-to-be wife Diana. At Ardent Studios, we built it up with engineer Mike Wilson at the helm until it became sort of a symphony of vocals and chiming guitars.”

Those Pretty Wrongs will be joined on the forthcoming Australian tour by songwriter Alex Hamilton and his band, featuring Jesse Williams, for a set of Big Star classics such as ‘Thirteen’ and ‘September Gurls’.

Those Pretty Wrongs 2023 Australian Tour

w/ Alex Hamilton & Friends

Saturday, 5th August – Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan VIC

Sunday, 6th August – Great Club, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 9th August – Eltham Hotel, Eltham NSW

Thursday, 10th August – Stranded, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 12th August – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 13th August – Memo Music Hall, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

Big Star’s Jody Stephens Is Touring Australia With His Band Those Pretty Wrongs in August

A Guide to Every International Tour Coming to Australia in 2023/24

Deacon Blue Expand 2023 Australian Greatest Hits Tour